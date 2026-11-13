Rep. Thomas Massie took a shot at impeaching War Secretary Pete Hegseth but his efforts backfired when NO Republicans joined him in his uncivil war.

Voters are getting a preview of what they voted for on November 3rd—and it’s terrifying.

The very party that constantly accuses President Trump of totalitarianism is suddenly sounding remarkably dictatorial now that they hold the majority. “Lawyer up!” they warn.

Aside from threats to investigate and impeach anyone who isn’t a Democrat, many of the new socialists in Congress are eager to drastically expand the federal government. According to Hakeem Jeffries, Democrats also plan to undo everything Trump accomplished—including using taxpayer dollars to bring back individuals who were recently deported.

How did we get here? Radio pundit Todd Starnes offered this sobering assessment:

“Tens of millions of evangelical Christians stayed home and did not vote on Election Day. They determined they would be better off under the rule of Communists and Islamists. Good luck with that.”

I warned before the election that when Christians choose not to vote, they are allowing the devil to pick their representatives. Now, more than ever, we must pray.

“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people—for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2)

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Drawn To Truth Podcast: Fouad Masri, founder of Crescent Project, explains why we are not Muslims—and why the distinctions matter.

Fouad and I also assess the midterm election results, which swept in a Democratic majority alongside several historic wins, including seven Muslim U.S. House members and the nation’s first Muslim U.S. Senator.

U.S. House

André Carson (Indiana)

Ilhan Omar (Minnesota)

Rashida Tlaib (Michigan)

Lateefah Simon (California)

Adam Hamawy (New Jersey’s 12th District)

Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York’s 13th District)

Aisha Wahab (California)

U.S. Senate

Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan)

In this video, you’ll see a clip of a spokesperson outlining a goal to place 50 Muslims in Congress within six years to “dismantle the system of injustice.” Is this what voters bargained for?

We close with an encouragement from the Lord:

Isaiah 41:10 “So do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

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