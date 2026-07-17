Never Giving Up

And this is the spirit of the Antichrist, which you have heard was coming, and is now already in the world. — 1 John 4:3

Trying to finalize a permanent peace deal with Tehran has always been an exercise in futility. The Iranian mullahs are as stubborn as the Black Knight in the 1975 comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail shouting defiance while their geopolitical limbs are hacked away. Despite decades of high-stakes negotiations, crippling blockades, and the occasional "kinetic feedback" in the form of joint US-Israeli airstrikes, Iran’s leadership remains deeply committed to its underground hobbies.

Recent analysis of high-resolution satellite imagery confirms that no amount of military pressure can disrupt their schedule. At the Parchin military complex, crews are actively repairing the Taleghan 2 facility, pouring fresh reinforced concrete over massive roof punctures left by recent airstrikes to hide their work. Meanwhile, at the secretive site known as Pickaxe Mountain, heavy equipment is operating around the clock, tunneling hundreds of feet into the rock to build an indestructible, deeply buried uranium enrichment plant. No level of economic ruin can compete with the regime’s obsession with enriching uranium and keeping the West permanently on edge.

Tehran’s Nuclear Groundhog Day

Of course, this persistent refusal to sign away their nuclear ambitions is neatly wrapped in the establishment’s favorite marketing campaign: the cosmic struggle to destroy the “Great Satan” (the U.S.) and the “Little Satan” (Israel). While the fiery revolutionary rhetoric about eliminating the infidel plays beautifully to the hardline IRGC base, it also serves as an incredibly convenient smokescreen for practical regime survival.

For the ruling elite, agreeing to a final peace deal that completely dismantles their nuclear infrastructure would mean giving up their unholy mission.

President Trump recently declassified key intelligence documents pointing to what he describes as major vulnerabilities in our election system. According to these files, Chinese intelligence services began targeting 220 million American voter records starting in 2020, even establishing a dedicated data exploitation unit for the project.

Trump asserted that U.S. spy agencies discovered voter data across 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by Beijing—information he claims was actively kept from him during his presidency. He pointed to a mid-2018 CIA report indicating the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy was to leverage any domestic or foreign elements opposed to his administration, which allegedly included identifying and funding anti-Trump journalists to drive negative media coverage.

Furthermore, reports from outlets like Townhall highlight raw FBI intelligence suggesting Chinese operations even attempted to facilitate the production of illegal ballots for Joe Biden. Compounding these security concerns, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly flagged 270,000 noncitizens registered on U.S. voter rolls.

While critics will undoubtedly dismiss these findings, to many, this newly declassified intelligence offers a compelling explanation for how Joe Biden—despite a highly unconventional, low-profile campaign—managed to secure a record-breaking 81 million votes.

PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE

Christmas in July

Looking for an uplifting Christmas movie the whole family can enjoy in the summer heat? My son, Brett Varvel, stars in the new film The Trouble with Christmas Mistletoe, now streaming on Pure Flix and airing on Great American Family. Filled with heart, humor, and holiday spirit, it’s the perfect feel-good movie for the season. Check it out!

TWO SPEAKING EVENTS

🇺🇸 Join Me Saturday, July 18, 2026

I will be speaking at the upcoming God and Country Conference.

If you are passionate about faith, freedom, and the future of our communities, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Guest speakers include 43rd Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

📍 Event Details

Where: Abundant Life Church (7606 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN)

When: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Doors Open: 10:30 a.m.

I’m scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m.

🎟️ Registration & Tickets

Secure your spot early to save on admission!

Advanced Registration: $25

At the Door: $30

Ready to attend? For more information and to lock in your tickets, head over to the Hoosier Freedom Caucus website to register today.

Join Me Sunday, July 19, 2026

As part of the sermon series, Faith and Courage: Lessons from Real Men of the Bible, I will be speaking on the life of the Apostle Paul at Harmony Baptist Church, 5693 Broyles Road in Avon, Indiana. The service begins at 10 a.m.

I look forward to seeing you there.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

HUMOR ME