If elected, the new kids on the block may kick the Democratic party leaders off their bike. Abdul El-Sayed’s communist chum, Hasan Piker has been very critical of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. He thinks they’re not progressive enough.

El-Sayed Wants to “Whoop” Bill Maher

“We destroy every proud obstacle that keeps people from knowing God. We capture their rebellious thoughts and teach them to obey Christ.” —2 Corinthians 10:5 (NLT)

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (commonly known as Abdul El-Sayed) is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. He is also a Sunni Muslim.

On October 3, 2014, during an episode of his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher said: “Islam is the only religion that acts like the mafia and will kill you if you say the wrong thing, draw the wrong picture or write the wrong book.”

He’s not wrong. Since then, Maher has repeatedly criticized Islam—especially for the ongoing killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Recently, during an appearance on Chuck Todd’s show Noosphere, El-Sayed responded to a question about appearing on Maher’s program:

“You know how many terrible things Bill Maher has said about people like me? … But I WOULD go on his show—because I want to give people the image of watching him get his ass whooped on his own show by a guy who prays like I do.”

El-Sayed later clarified that he meant “whooped” in a verbal debate, not physical violence. Nevertheless, the threatening tone of his retort largely verified Maher’s point.

El-Sayed’s half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi—a University of Chicago professor—criticized figures like Senator Bernie Sanders for condemning Hamas’s actions on October 7, 2023. She called Sanders’s statement “a disappointment” and later shared an “October 7th blessing” on the anniversary of the attacks. El-Sayed’s campaign stated that he disagrees with his sister on a range of political positions and the rhetoric she has chosen to use.

The media largely avoids questioning him about his beliefs. Most journalists probably don’t know what to ask. Yet knowing a politician’s worldview is the only reliable way to predict how he will govern.

El-Sayed has opposed anti-Sharia legislation in the past. He argues it is unnecessary because religious codes cannot legally override the U.S. Constitution and claims such bills are designed to target and stigmatize the Muslim American community. Notice how quickly he resorts to claims of victimization to shut down the argument.

Fouad Masri and I just recorded an episode of Drawn To Truth in which Fouad explains what Sharia actually teaches. It is very clear that Sharia is not compatible with Western values. I’ll post it soon.

Many states are being proactive, working to pass anti-Sharia legislation as a safeguard to protect our freedoms.

The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion. But what happens when a system that claims to be a religion tries to use our constitutional freedoms to gain power with the goal of subverting and destroying our way of life?

This question was answered by our 34th president. During the 1952 presidential campaign, on October 13, Dwight D. Eisenhower declared:

“The Bill of Rights contains no grant of privilege for a group of people to destroy the Bill of Rights.”

Eisenhower went on to emphasize that no one can claim the right to subvert our government while hiding behind civil liberties.

So how do we protect our God-given rights?

If Christians don’t make disciples, the world will. If pastors don’t teach the church how to think biblically, Christians will be deceived by the devil.

Matthew 24:3-5 records the disciples asking Jesus on the Mount of Olives:

“What will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?”

Jesus answered: “Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many.”

If Christians refuse to get involved in politics—and at least vote—our inferiors will gain political power. We will no longer be a nation ruled by We the People. Instead we will be ruled by the few in Washington who believe they know what is best for us.

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Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump used my cartoon on Saturday night in a segment on the panic over AI.

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