Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed denies any family connection with the Muslim Brotherhood (MB). But that’s not exactly true: in the past, El-Sayed’s half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi, posted on social media:

Tom Llamas, the anchor for NBC Nightly News, pressed El-Sayed about these statements, but the candidate doubled down on his denials.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, “El-Sayed’s familial ties to the Muslim Brotherhood run through his mother, Elkomy, who at one point worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, which was sanctioned for funding al-Qaeda.”

The report states that the U.S. Treasury Department designated the organization for providing financial and logistical support to terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and Hamas, in 2004. It also cites court documents in which Elkomy was named more than a dozen times in connection with cash transfers.

Despite his denials, the evidence points to deep-seated family ties to the organization.

Further fueling concerns, during an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, El-Sayed refused to confirm the U.S. designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Later, during his debate with Republican nominee Mike Rogers, El-Sayed declined to answer which nation poses a greater threat to the United States—Israel or Iran.

Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism directed at Israel, funding proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis for the explicit purpose of destroying the Jewish state.

Despite these constant threats to Israel’s existence, El-Sayed opposes U.S. support for our ally, stating that he does not want the U.S. to provide arms sales or foreign aid.

A Call to a Biblical Worldview

Scripture is clear on where believers must stand regarding Israel:

Genesis 12:3 declares, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

This promise was not made to Abraham alone. It is reaffirmed over the nation of Israel by the prophet Balaam in Numbers 24:9:

“May those who bless you be blessed and those who curse you be cursed!”

Christians in Michigan must evaluate this race through a Biblical worldview. When heading to the ballot box, the choice on this issue is clear: Republican Mike Rogers.

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