THAT SINKING FEELING

All aboard the Democratic Socialist Party ship!

Sure, it carries a tragic track record of poverty and political repression, but it’s all the rage on college campuses these days.

If you think “democratic socialism” is just about Scandinavian-style healthcare, think again. During a recent interview on Fox News Sunday, DSA National Co-Chair Megan Romer confirmed the core planks of the group’s updated platform, titled “Workers Deserve More.”

According to their vision, the following institutions are on the chopping block:

The United States Senate

The Presidency

The Supreme Court

The Pentagon

The Border & ICE

Prisons

The U.S. Constitution

This isn’t John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”

This is the party of “Ask how you can dismantle your country and re-engineer it into Maduro’s Venezuela.”

Socialism’s Track Record

Russian-born philosopher Ayn Rand captured the core distinction between total government control and free-market liberty:

“There is no difference between communism and socialism except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave a country by force, socialism by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

And what is the actual body count of this economic model throughout history? Historians generally place the worldwide death toll from communist and radical socialist regimes between 60 million and 100 million people.

Let’s pray there are enough American voters left with enough common sense—and knowledge of history—to steer clear of this Titanic.

Nothing says “I’m guilty” quite like pleading the Fifth 111 times. Dr. Anthony Fauci learned the hard way that diaries should be handwritten and kept under lock and key after entries from his government computer were made public this week.

Evidence suggests he knew early on that a lab leak was a credible possibility. As NIH director, he had funded coronavirus research—described by critics as gain-of-function—at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through grants to EcoHealth Alliance. What did taxpayers get for their money? Nearly 7 million dead worldwide.

To cover his rear, Fauci paraded an army of lawyers into Sen. Rand Paul’s congressional committee hearing and proceeded to dodge questions on the advice of counsel. He once famously claimed, “I represent science,” but his lasting legacy may well be “Dr. Death.”

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SPEAKING EVENT

August 16th

EVENT DETAILS Topic: The Faith of the Founding Fathers

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Chesterfield Community Church of God

Address: 123 Linden Ln., Anderson, IN 46017

If you’re in the area, I’d love to see you there!

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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