Why John Adams is Repenting in Heaven

If the Founding Fathers had known that voters in 2026 would elect Democratic Socialists in recent primaries, they’d likely demand a few more restrictions on who could serve in government.

Having risked the hangman’s noose to escape a distant king’s heavy-handed control, they would be utterly bewildered to watch their 21st-century descendants voluntarily line up at the ballot box to vote for more government intervention, state-managed redistribution, and bureaucratic oversight.

This new generation of ill-informed voters seems completely oblivious to the warning Ayn Rand made so devastatingly clear:

“There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism—by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

Seeing the public enthusiastically embrace the very collectivism they spent their lives trying to prevent, John Adams would surely point us directly to the exasperated letter he wrote to his wife, Abigail, in the spring of 1777:

“Posterity! You will never know, how much it cost the present Generation, to preserve your Freedom! I hope you will make a good Use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven, that I ever took half the Pains to preserve it.”

If Adams could see us now, he’d be looking for a pen to sign his apology to King George.

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On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham died at 71. The media filled the weekend with tributes about his life. But Franklin Graham said it best when he told the Fox News viewers:

“This time yesterday, Lindsey Graham didn’t know he’d be standing before God…death comes for all of us and we need to be prepared. There is no person who is going to escape death. The Bible says, “It’s appointed man once to die and then the judgment. And the only way God will receive us is if we come to Him accepting His Son, Jesus Christ and following Him and making Him the Lord of our life.”

We all have an expiration date but we don’t know when. Therefore, now is the time to prepare for that appointment with God by repenting of your sins and receiving the “gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23).

Christmas in July

Looking for an uplifting Christmas movie the whole family can enjoy in the summer heat? My son, Brett Varvel, stars in the new film The Trouble with Christmas Mistletoe, now streaming on Pure Flix and airing on Great American Family. Filled with heart, humor, and holiday spirit, it’s the perfect feel-good movie for the season. Check it out!

TWO SPEAKING EVENTS

🇺🇸 Join Me Saturday, July 18, 2026

I will be speaking at the upcoming God and Country Conference.

If you are passionate about faith, freedom, and the future of our communities, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Guest speakers include 43rd Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

📍 Event Details

Where: Abundant Life Church (7606 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN)

When: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Doors Open: 10:30 a.m.

I’m scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m.

🎟️ Registration & Tickets

Secure your spot early to save on admission!

Advanced Registration: $25

At the Door: $30

Ready to attend? For more information and to lock in your tickets, head over to the Hoosier Freedom Caucus website to register today.

Join Me Sunday, July 19, 2026

As part of the sermon series, Faith and Courage: Lessons from Real Men of the Bible, I will be speaking on the life of the Apostle Paul at Harmony Baptist Church, 5693 Broyles Road in Avon, Indiana. The service begins at 10 a.m.

I look forward to seeing you there.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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HUMOR ME: Fix my cartoon with a snarky remark. Email your entries to gary@garyvarvel.com. Winners announced in Friday’s newsletter for paid subscribers.

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