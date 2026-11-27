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Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. — Romans 12:2

How do you renew your mind? By reading, studying, meditating on, and sharing God’s Word.

My 40-year career in journalism gave me a front-row view of a world drifting farther and farther from God. At the same time, I taught an adult Sunday School class for three decades, spending countless hours studying the Bible and preparing lessons. This book is the result of nearly half a century of storytelling through words and illustrations from a biblical perspective.

Let’s face it: Our moment in history is filled with distractions and deceptions that attack our thoughts.

Are you winning the battle for your mind?

What we allow to shape our minds ultimately shapes our lives. In a culture that constantly pulls us away from biblical truth, we need to learn to think God’s way.

In Thinking The Right Way: A Cartoonist’s 40-Day Guide to Thinking Biblically, I combine biblical truth, practical wisdom, and my own illustrations to help you navigate the challenges of everyday life.

This 40-day devotional tackles real-life struggles, including:

Handling criticism: Six practical tips for responding to criticism without losing your peace.

Weathering life’s storms: Four storms of life—and how to anchor yourself in God’s truth through them.

Unrealistic expectations: Recognizing the hidden dangers of expectations that can rob you of your joy and peace.

Whether you’re struggling with life’s challenges, seeking spiritual growth, or wanting to strengthen your biblical worldview, this devotional will encourage you to renew your mind and stand firm in God’s truth.

Think differently. Think biblically. Think the right way.

Think differently. Think biblically. Think the right way.

BOOK TRAILER

VIDEO - This 30-second book trailer gives you a peak inside this book. A great gift for anyone who wants to grow in their faith. It’s a perfect gift for young people who are searching for truth and looking for answers to life’s challenges. Please share this information with your friends and family.

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NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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HUMOR ME

HUMOR ME WINNERS:

N & W Brogin: “You wanna do WHAT with the dressing?”

RUNNERS UP:

Larry Kloster: “Haven’t you hear the ad, EAT MOR CHIKIN!”

Kurt St. Angelo: “Autopen? But I was pardoned by Joe Biden.”

Robert Rupe: “Oh no! Cornyn and Thune want to overrule the President’s pardon.”

Caroline Weneck: “Gov. Newsom said he would pardon my executioner.”

Cliff Wilson: “I found a free ax-grinding service. I’ll have this back after Christmas.”

Dave Trouten: “Trump pardoned me. I’ve got to get away before a lower court overturns it.”

Bruce & Roxanne Sander: “I’m an illegal immigrant. You have to deport me.”

This is what I wish Santa Claus would tell every child.

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