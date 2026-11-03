NOVEMBER SURPRISE

Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens recently posted on X:

“My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why… It was a decision of conscience.”

This is not your grandfather’s Democratic Party. Today’s “Big Tent” accommodates radical ideologies and factions that actively oppose Israel, and for Stevens—whose fiancé is Jewish—that was a line she refused to cross. It took courage to throw her support behind Republican Mike Rogers. How did her party respond? With swift condemnation, personal attacks questioning her sanity, and an unforgiving spirit.

Stevens isn’t the only Democrat bold enough to jump ship. Former Michigan State Representative Karen Whitsett recently announced:

“For me, it is impossible to be a faithful follower of Jesus Christ while remaining a member of the Democratic Party as it exists today. I cannot reconcile that platform with Scripture.”

I couldn’t agree more. James 1:8 tells us that “a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.” It is spiritual instability to champion a political agenda that directly opposes the God you serve.

The Bible repeatedly calls Christians to be strong and courageous. It certainly takes conviction to break with a lifelong political affiliation to follow Christ. But Jesus called us to be salt and light—to reject worldly philosophies and stand firm on God’s standard of morality, no matter the cost.

CHRISTIAN VOTER ADVICE

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” —Psalm 33:12

As you go to the polls today, I remind you of the words of Pastor John MacArthur who told The Christian Post in 2020, “Any real Christian… cannot support the policy agenda of the Democratic Party.”

He added, “There is no way that a Christian can affirm the slaughter of babies, homosexual activity, homosexual marriage, or any kind of gross immorality.”

MacArthur passed away in 2025, but his admonition from Scripture is even more relevant today. God doesn’t change His mind nor His moral law.

Just look at how the core items of the Democratic National Committee’s political agenda clash with the Bible:

It destroys life: Codify abortion. Dems call it “reproductive rights,” but it means killing preborn infants. Psalm 139 says that God forms us in our mother’s womb; Jeremiah 1:5 says that God knew us before He formed us in the womb.

It legislates liberal morality: Pass the pro-LGBTQI+ “Equality Act,” making it unlawful for people of faith to oppose the gay and trans agenda. In Matthew 19, Jesus defined marriage as a union between one man and one wife.

It destroys the U.S. economy with socialism: Taxing the rich and corporations while drastically expanding the welfare state.

It destroys energy: Democrats want to transition entirely to green energy and end fossil fuels. But with the rapid expansion of Super Intelligence Data Centers, we’ll need far more energy than green sources can realistically produce.

It destroys justice: Democrats want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal activist justices who will legislate from the bench.

It destroys safety: Many Democrats still champion defunding the police and ICE, confiscating guns, maintaining sanctuary cities, and implementing “catch-and-release” policies for criminals.

It destroys sovereign borders: Millions of people crossed our borders during the Biden administration, driven by open-borders policies in hopes of creating future Democratic voters.

It destroys health care: Democrats want to expand Medicare-for-All, which means government-run health care. We all saw how healthcare costs skyrocketed after Obamacare became law.

As Dennis Prager says, “The left destroys everything it touches.”

God only blesses those nations that choose Him. If Christians commit the sin of omission by refusing to vote their biblical convictions—allowing unbelievers to elect socialists and those hostile to our faith into political power—we are essentially committing national suicide.

This is why Whitsett ultimately stated, “My allegiance is to Jesus Christ, and I’m choosing God’s business over man’s approval.”

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