Political Messaging

According to Democratic strategist and CNN commentator Van Jones, Democrats quietly mobilized tens of thousands of individuals through the “American Accountability Network” to amplify their “affordability” message across social media platforms. Rather than relying on automated bots, they successfully recruited real people to drive this narrative, reaching millions of impressions daily.

However, critics argue that instead of focusing on policy solutions, the current dialogue has shifted heavily toward investigations, subpoenas, impeachment hearings, and political retribution.

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In 2014, Florida passed a Foreign Law Ban but earlier this year, Gov. Ron Desantis signed additional legislation banning the use of Sharia Law and restrictions regarding foreign law enforcement in state courts and institutions.. He also designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

BREAKING: On November 5th, CAIR officially suspended all of its operations in Florida—including the closure of its Tampa-area office—after a federal judge declined to block the state’s domestic terrorist designation while ongoing legal challenges proceed.

Florida has just shown America the blueprint for stopping the spread.

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