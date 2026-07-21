Getting Squeezed

Remember when the old guard Democrats chanted “blue, no matter who”? Well, it looks like they’ll be wearing communist red instead. Their big tent has officially been overrun by card-carrying socialist snakes, and they are about to squeeze the life out of the geriatric donkeys.

Party centrists are discovering the hard way: if you feed the snake, eventually the snake feeds on you.

Look no further than Ethiopian-born politician Melat Kiros, who recently won her primary for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District. She bluntly proclaimed:

“There is a shift in the global world order that exists today. And a fundamental shift that we have to have going forward… That means getting more immigrants into office.”

Is that really what America needs?

Deuteronomy 17:15 issued a clear warning to Israel:

“Do not place a foreigner over you.”

Furthermore, in Deuteronomy 28, God lists the severe consequences brought upon Israel for turning away from Him—including drought, disease, and pestilence. Then verses 43–44 spell out the social turning point:

“The foreigners who reside among you will rise above you higher and higher, but you will sink lower and lower… They will be the head, but you will be the tail.”

With the recent onslaught of foreign-born candidates rising through the ranks, one has to wonder if America is experiencing a similar judgment.

The U.S. Constitution explicitly requires the President to be a natural-born citizen—a sensible requirement designed to safeguard our nation from leaders with divided loyalties. Why shouldn’t that same restriction apply to every high office governing our land?

PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE

This is my message on the Apostle Paul given last Sunday at Harmony Baptist Church in Avon, IN.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

HUMOR ME

HUMOR ME: Fix my cartoon with a snarky remark. Email your entries to gary@garyvarvel.com. Winners announced in Friday’s newsletter for paid subscribers.

FROM MY ARCHIVES