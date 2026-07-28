Fetterman calls out his party

Last week, John Fetterman told several media outlets that if his party becomes the “anti-Israel party,” that’s when he’ll walk away.

He’s also taken direct aim at Democratic Socialists, pointing out that people who actually lived under state control know that Americans romanticizing socialism need a severe “reality check”—calling anyone “morons” who embrace an ideology that brought nothing but political and economic nightmares.

Face it: Fetterman running out of patience with his own party is the ultimate sign that the inmates are officially running the asylum. When a guy known for wearing gym shorts to the Senate floor becomes the only visible adult in the room, you know the Democratic Party has completely lost its mind. He’s looking at a caucus obsessed with redefining basic biology, romanticizing failed economic ideologies, and cozying up to anti-Israel extremists, asking the obvious question: When did common sense become a fringe position?

If standing up against literal antisemitism and refusing to pretend that men can compete in women’s sports makes him an outlier, then the problem isn’t Fetterman threatening to leave—it’s that the rest of his party left sanity behind a long time ago.

Addendum

We are witnessing a political party devolve into moral madness. The Democrats’ embrace of socialism is just the latest in a long line of failed, anti-Biblical philosophies. When a political movement rejects God and His Truth, it inevitably begins to champion what is evil. Today, the modern left openly promotes abortion, same-sex marriage, and transgenderism—all of which stand in direct opposition to God’s created order.

Too many common-sense Americans and faithful Christians have remained silent in the face of this decline. But Scripture gives us a clear command in Ephesians 5:11:

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”

Our culture has become dangerously desensitized to sin. Someone once traced the tragic, five-stage progression of how evil gradually conquers a society:

First, we overlook evil.

Then, we tolerate evil.

Then, we legalize evil.

Then, we celebrate evil.

Finally, we persecute those who still call it evil.

The Bible foresaw this exact endpoint in Isaiah 59:15:

“...whoever shuns evil becomes a prey.”

God issues a stern warning to any nation that reaches this point of moral inversion in Isaiah 5:20:

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”

"Pray for God’s mercy, and ask Him for the courage to warn those we love of the coming judgment. In the end, every one of us will stand before God and give an account of how we lived."

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