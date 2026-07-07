The First Chaplain’s Fatal Flaw: A Revolutionary Tale of Faith and Fear

In my last newsletter, we looked at Reverend Jacob Duché’s powerful prayer that opened the Continental Congress. Distributed widely through newspapers and pamphlets, his words gave the colonists a massive boost in morale.

This was an immense act of courage for Duché. As an Anglican clergyman and official representative of the Church of England, siding with the Patriots put him directly at odds with the British Crown.

Sadly, despite delivering that legendary patriotic prayer and being named the very first Chaplain of Congress, Duché’s conviction faltered. When the British captured Philadelphia in September 1777, he lost faith in the American cause.

Duché was quickly arrested by British forces for his ties to Congress, though he was released the following day. Whether shaken by his imprisonment or convinced the revolution was doomed or coerced by the British, he made a fateful choice. On October 8th, Duché penned a letter to General George Washington, urging him to surrender the “hopeless struggle” and bitterly condemning the American leadership as the “Dregs of a Congress.”

Washington was unimpressed. He handed the letter straight over to Congress, noting he suspected Duché “was induced to it by the hope of establishing his interest and peace more effectually with the enemy.”

Congress wasted no time publishing the letter in the newspapers. Branded a traitor by his countrymen, Duché fled to England.

After the war, in 1783, a defeated Duché wrote to Washington again—this time begging forgiveness for his “error in judgment” and asking permission to return home. Washington replied that while he held no personal enmity, the final decision rested with the judges of Duché’s home state. It wasn’t until 1792 that Duché finally returned to America. Broken by a stroke and isolated by his past, he lived a lonely existence until his death on January 3, 1798.

Duché’s story is a striking reminder of just how bleak the prospect of American independence from Great Britain actually looked to the people living through it. When all seems lost, we are generally left with two choices: respond in faith, or respond in fear.

Duché chose fear.

A Bible Lesson: Grace for the Faltering

A crisis of faith is not unusual. In fact, scripture is filled with giants of the faith who stumbled under pressure:

Elijah boldly defeated the prophets of Baal on Mt. Carmel. Yet, the moment Queen Jezebel threatened his life, he ran into the wilderness, collapsed in depression, and wished for death.

John the Baptist powerfully preached repentance, baptized Jesus, and declared Him the “Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.” Yet, languishing in Herod’s dungeon, doubt crept in. He had to send his disciples to ask Jesus: “Are you the one who is to come, or should we expect someone else?”

The Apostle Peter confidently told Jesus, “Even if I have to die with you, I will never disown you.” Yet, hours later, intimidated by a servant girl, he swore three times that he never knew the man.

Circumstances have a way of testing our courage. But the beauty of God’s grace is that He can still use our moments of willingness, even if we falter later. Jacob Duché’s God-focused prayer inspired the Founding Fathers to trust in the Almighty at a pivotal moment in history.

Unfortunately, when the walls closed in on Duché, he allowed fear to dictate his pen—writing a letter that would cast a shadow over the rest of his life.

When your circumstances look bleak this week, remember Duché, Elijah, and Peter. Take a deep breath, look past the immediate threat, and choose faith in God’s grace over fear.

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The Treaty of Paris and the Faith of the Founders

On September 3, 1783, the Treaty of Paris officially ended the Revolutionary War. Notably, the document opens by explicitly invoking the Christian Deity, reading:

“In the Name of the most Holy & undivided Trinity.”

The text continues by attributing the peace to a higher power:

“It having pleased the Divine Providence to dispose the Hearts of… the King of Great Britain, France, and Ireland… and of the United States of America… to forget all past Misunderstandings and Differences that have unhappily interrupted the good Correspondence and Friendship which they mutually wish to restore.”

John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and John Jay represented America in negotiating this historic agreement. While Adams was renowned for his public declarations of faith and Jay—the first Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court—explicitly called America a Christian nation, even Franklin signed it. As one of the least traditional or religious Founders, Franklin’s signature on a document with such explicit spiritual framing suggests that the Founders, as a whole, possessed a deeply ingrained understanding of God that differs significantly from modern perceptions.

For generations, secularists have argued that religion has no place in public governance. They frequently cite the phrase “separation of church and state”—drawn from Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists—to argue against religious input in government affairs.

However, if total secularism had truly been the Founders’ intent, they likely would not have woven references to Divine Providence so deeply into the nation’s foundational documents.

The left likes to mock President Trump hugging the American flag. Well, it’s a lot better than the flag the left is hugging these days.

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