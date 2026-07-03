The Scene: September 7, 1774

When the First Continental Congress met, delegate Thomas Cushing motioned to open with prayer. Some objected, fearing their intense religious divisions would cause gridlock.

But Samuel Adams stood up, declaring he was “no bigot” and could hear a prayer from any man of piety and virtue who loved his country. He proposed Reverend Jacob Duché, an Anglican clergyman.

What followed was a profound two-hour prayer meeting. Following the Book of Common Prayer, the assigned reading for the seventh day of the month happened to be Psalm 35:

“Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me: fight against them that fight against me. Take hold of shield and buckler, and stand up for mine help...”

For men facing the wrath of the British Empire, hearing those exact words felt less like a coincidence and more like a direct message from God.

Duché then broke into an unscripted prayer:

“O Lord, our Heavenly Father, high and mighty, King of kings and Lord of lords… look down, we beseech thee, on these our American States, who have fled to thee from the rod of the oppressor, and thrown themselves on thy gracious protection desiring henceforth to be dependent only on thee – to thee have they appealed for the righteousness of their cause – to thee do they now look up for that countenance and support which thou alone canst give…

Jacob Duche prayer painted by by T.H. Matteson in 1848.

... Shower on them and the millions they here represent such temporal blessings as thou seest expedient for them in this world, and crown them with everlasting glory in the world to come...”

The prayer was so electric that John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail: “I never saw a greater Effect upon an Audience. It seemed as if Heaven had ordained that Psalm to be read on that Morning... It filled the Bosom of every Man present.”

The text was quickly leaked and published in over a dozen colonial newspapers, uniting a fragile nation in faith.

Five Providential Miracles of the Revolution

Throughout the war, General George Washington consistently recognized the hand of Providence. In his 1789 Inaugural Address, he stated that every step toward independence was distinguished by “some token of providential agency.”

Five distinct battlefield turning points bear this out:

1. The Fog at Long Island (August 1776)

After a disastrous defeat in Brooklyn, Washington’s army was trapped against the East River. If the British advanced, the revolution was over.

The Intervention: Under cover of night, Washington attempted a silent evacuation. As dawn broke, a massive portion of his army was still dangerously exposed. Inexplicably, a dense, localized fog rolled over the American lines, completely obscuring them from British view while the New York side of the river remained clear. The entire army escaped without a single casualty.

2. The Storm at Dorchester Heights (March 1776)

Washington desperately needed to break the British siege of Boston. Overnight, American troops silently fortified the high ground overlooking the British fleet with heavy cannons.

The Intervention: British Commander Lord Howe ordered an immediate amphibious assault to retake the heights. Right as his troops boarded their boats, a sudden, hurricane-strength storm hit Boston, scattering the ships. By the time the weather cleared, the American fortifications were impregnable, forcing the British to evacuate the city without firing a shot.

3. The Trenton Blizzard (December 1776)

Washington crossed the ice-choked Delaware River on Christmas night, but a brutal storm of sleet and snow delayed his march.

The Intervention: The freezing storm seemed like a disaster, but it became the perfect cover. The Hessian garrison at Trenton assumed no army could possibly march in such a fierce blizzard and lowered their guard, allowing Washington to secure a total surprise victory that revived the dying revolution.

4. The Capture of Major John André (September 1780)

Benedict Arnold conspired to hand over the crucial American fort at West Point to the British—a betrayal that could have won the war for King George.

The Intervention: Major John André, Arnold’s British contact, was traveling through colonial territory in civilian clothes with the stolen plans hidden in his boot. He was stopped by three American militiamen. André attempted an enormous bribe, but the men refused, searched him, and found the papers. Washington uncovered the plot with only hours to spare, saving West Point.

5. The Flash Floods at the River Dan (February 1781)

During a grueling retreat in the South, American General Nathanael Greene was pursued relentlessly by British General Cornwallis.

The Intervention: Greene’s exhausted men managed to cross the rising River Dan just ahead of the enemy. Immediately after the Americans reached the other side, torrential rains upstream caused a sudden flash flood, making the river completely impassable for Cornwallis. The British were halted, allowing the Continental Army to safely resupply and turn the tide of the southern campaign. (Remarkably, similar flash floods saved Greene at two other rivers—the Catawba and the Yadkin—during this same retreat).

The Power of Trust

This is why George Washington said:

“The hand of Providence has been so conspicuous in all this, that he must be worse than an infidel who lacks faith.”

Two and a half centuries later, Americans still need to be reminded of this foundational truth: God governs in the affairs of men and answers prayer.

As Psalm 20:7 declares, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.” The Founders achieved the seemingly impossible because their trust was firmly anchored in the Almighty.

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