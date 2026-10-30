The characters in my cartoon have something in common. They could probably register to vote in several blue states. At least, they might have a shot at it.

The Justice Department sued California, alleging that more than 20,000 people who are likely noncitizens appear on its voter registration rolls.

California officials dispute the federal government’s methodology. A federal judge subsequently declined to order the state to withhold ballots from the individuals in question.

And if that weren’t concerning enough, many blue states don’t require voters to show photo identification at the polls. Apparently, asking someone to prove who they are is asking too much.

California, Nevada, Oregon, New Mexico, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Hawaii and Washington, D.C. do not require voters to present photo identification when casting an in-person ballot.

Here’s an inconvenient truth:

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” — Jeremiah 17:9

Politicians who oppose voter ID should know that removing safeguards creates opportunities for fraud because we are sinners. Yet they continue to resist reasonable measures to protect election integrity.

You can’t buy Sudafed without showing identification, but apparently making sure that only eligible citizens elect our political leaders is asking too much.

It’s no secret that one political party supports open borders. Critics argue that part of the political calculation is the hope that today’s illegal immigrants will become tomorrow’s voters.

Maybe sooner than we think.

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DRAWN TO TRUTH PODCAST

VIDEO: The Quran Dilemma is a problem for Muslims who believe that the Bible has been corrupted. In this episode Fouad Masri and I examine the truth about what the Quran actually says about the Bible from a theological, logical and historical viewpoint.

Fouad’s insights challenge both Muslims and Christians to consider the implications of their beliefs and the scriptures they hold sacred.

As you reflect on these ideas, consider how they resonate with your own journey of faith. For a more in-depth exploration of this topic, you can listen to the full episode of Drawn to Truth with Gary Varvel and Fouad Masri.

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