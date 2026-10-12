What led a Muslim young man to be radicalized online?

According to Fouad Masri, the answer lies in their understanding of what the Quran teaches about salvation. In this episode, Fouad and I discuss the FBI’s arrest of an 18-year-old man plotting a terrorist attack at the Mall of America. Our conversation explores the theological underpinnings of jihad and the dangerous implications of viewing religious violence as a guaranteed path to divine favor.

Mainstream media pundits often claim to be baffled by what motivates a radical Islamist to commit acts of terror. But in this podcast, Fouad breaks down the specific Quranic verses that can be weaponized to forge a terrorist—revealing that for extremists, the elusive assurance of salvation depends entirely on it.

Islam, like every other major world religion, is ultimately a system based on good works. Because a believer’s standing is determined by whether their good deeds outweigh the bad, it is impossible to ever truly know if you’ve done enough to earn paradise.

Only Christianity offers something different: a faith rooted entirely in the finished, substitutionary work of Jesus Christ on the cross.

This vital conversation invites us to look past the headlines, reject fear, and anchor ourselves in biblical faith, genuine community, and the transformative power of God’s love.

For a deeper dive into this important topic, listen to the full episode of Drawn To Truth.

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