Late last month (September), Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a 26-page open letter and statement urging U.S. voters to reject Republicans and back Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

It’s a striking move from a regime whose leaders routinely chant “Death to America”—showing us precisely how they hope to achieve that goal.

My cartoon above features Major General Ahmad Vahidi, who currently serves as Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

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DEVOTIONAL

THE VERSE FOR TODAY

“Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in My house, and try Me now in this,” says the LORD of hosts, “If I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you such blessing that there will not be room enough to receive it.”

— Malachi 3:10

A young man once promised his pastor that he would give a tenth of his income to the Lord. At the time, however, he was making only $100 a week.

“I’ll pray that the Lord gives you a greater income,” his pastor told him.

A year later, the young man got a new job that paid $1,000 a week. He was thrilled—until he realized that his tithe had gone from $10 to $100.

“Pastor,” he said, “when I was making $100 a week, giving $10 didn’t seem like much. But now that I’m making $1,000, giving $100 seems like a lot. Do I really have to give that much?”

“Of course not,” the pastor replied. “I’ll just pray that the Lord reduces your income back to $100 a week.”

God doesn’t need our money. He wants our hearts—and our willingness to trust Him with what He has entrusted to us.

It’s easy to trust God when there’s nothing to give. The real test is whether we will continue to trust Him when He blesses us with abundance.

QUOTE

“Without God, there could be no American form of Government, nor an American way of life. Recognition of the Supreme Being is the first -- the most basic -- expression of Americanism. Thus the Founding Fathers saw it, and thus, with God’s help, it will continue to be.” — President Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1955.

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