The White House Press Secretary position is vacant once again. Katie Zacharia learned in a baptism by fire that she couldn't quite fill the large shoes left behind by former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

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French President Emmanuel Macron is feeling the heat as nationwide riots erupt in protest of his authoritarian-style reforms, which have driven up living costs, fueled inflation, and strained public services. With students, labor unions, and everyday citizens flooding the streets, Macron finds himself presiding over an empire built on powder kegs. While his critics often dismiss him as a wannabe Napoleon Bonaparte, this fiery fallout proves he's more like Napoleon Dynamite.

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