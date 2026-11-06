Midterm Madness

As an editorial cartoonist, no matter who wins elections, I win. Even when the GOP gets knocked out of power, like it did on Tuesday, it results in great cartoon fodder for me. But I admit that it isn’t good for America.

The voters were angry with President Trump for going to war to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, which resulted in higher gas prices. So a majority of them voted for Socialists, Communists, Muslims, a guy who loves trans-kids, thinks God is non-binary, and wants a welcome mat at the southern border. They even elected Abdul El-Sayed, who spoke to his supporters in Arabic and then mocked J.D. Vance, who will have to swear him in.

Voters may get “buyer’s remorse” when they experience the Democrats’ agenda: a bigger, expansive government, Medicare for All, trans-affirming care, abortion, open borders, political retribution, using lawfare to impeach President Trump again, subpoenas, investigations into Trump’s family including Barron, and calls to arrest ICE members. As California Rep. Robert Garcia advised, “Lawyer up” — and Rep. Pramila Jayapal threatened, “We are going to send them to prison!”

Is this what Americans voted for? Fortunately, Trump has veto power.

Biblical perspective

Daniel 2 says, “He changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.”

Therefore, God has given us these political leaders to see how we respond in two years. Will America become a socialist nation, or God forbid, an increasingly populated Muslim nation? This is not what Bible-believing Christians voted for, so what should we do? First and foremost: pray. There is no more fitting verse for our current moment than 2 Chronicles 7:14:

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

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IRAN WINS

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, just got a major boost to his strategy against the U.S. Why did he reject every peace deal he was offered? Because he was stalling in hopes that Democrats would win the midterm elections and defund the U.S. military.

Then, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) can go back to making their nuclear weapons great again.

End Times Scenario

I don’t think there will be a regime change in Iran. The Muslim clerics in charge are Shia, and they are on a mission to destroy Israel and America. (The Bible doesn’t mention America, which begs the question: What happens to the U.S.?)

But the Bible does mention Iran by its former name, Persia. The name was officially changed in 1935 because the people inside the country called it Iran (meaning “Land of the Aryans”).

In Ezekiel 38, the Gog and Magog war is described as taking place in the “last days.” Ezekiel even lists the names of the nations that will attack Israel. Persia (Iran) is among them, and all the nations listed are Muslim except for Russia.

The Bible says that when they attack Israel, “my hot anger will be aroused, declares the Sovereign Lord.”

“I will execute judgment… I will pour down torrents of rain, hailstones and burning sulfur on him and on his troops and on the many nations with him. And so I will show my greatness and my holiness, and I will make myself known in the sight of many nations. Then they will know that I am the Lord.”

Many critics complain about what is happening in Iran and Ukraine. But God is still sovereign, which means the world isn’t falling apart—it’s falling into place.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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