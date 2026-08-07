When the Crazies Hijack the Big Tent

Establishment Democrats are wondering what happened to their party.

Perhaps they should look in the mirror.

They invited the crazies into their big tent, and now the crazies have hijacked it.

Consider some of the most radical Democratic socialist and progressive candidates who have recently won—or are competing in—Democratic primaries:

1. Darializa Avila Chevalier — New York

Chevalier defeated five-term Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the June 2026 Democratic primary.

Among her past positions and statements, she has called for abolishing the police, prisons and borders and has advocated seizing private property. She has also said all deportations are wrong and has made anti-American social-media posts. CNN’s report on Chevalier’s deleted posts

She also participated in a pro-Palestinian rally in New York on Oct. 8, 2023—the day after Hamas attacked Israel—and defended her participation nearly three years later. The Times of Israel’s report

2. Zohran Mamdani — New York

Mamdani is an actual member of the Democratic Socialists of America and won the 2025 Democratic mayoral election. DSA celebrated his victory as a historic socialist electoral triumph, saying the victory was “a rejection of the Democratic Party political establishment.” DSA’s statement on Mamdani’s primary victory

Mamdani has supported defunding the police, refused to condemn the slogan “Globalize the Intifada,” and has declined to affirm Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. He has also called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes. The Guardian’s report on Mamdani and Netanyahu

3. Abdul El-Sayed — Michigan

El-Sayed defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Aug. 4, 2026, Democratic Senate primary. The Forward’s report on El-Sayed’s primary victory

Among his more controversial positions, El-Sayed has called Israel a “rogue state” and accused it of genocide and apartheid. Jewish Insider’s report on El-Sayed’s “rogue state” comment

He has also said he “often struggle[s]” with the question of whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state, questioning whether such a definition is consistent with liberal values. Jewish Insider’s report on El-Sayed’s comments

And during the campaign, El-Sayed appeared with controversial left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s report on the campaign appearance

4. Francesca Hong — Wisconsin

Hong’s Democratic gubernatorial primary is still undecided as I write this, but she has already attracted national attention for some decidedly unconventional views.

In a 2020 post, Hong called for Thanksgiving to be canceled, describing it as rooted in colonialism. She has also faced scrutiny over past support for abolishing or defunding the police and abolishing prisons—positions she has since sought to distance herself from as a gubernatorial candidate. Vox’s report on Hong and Thanksgiving

You get the idea.

The Democratic Party’s establishment may be wondering how it got here.

But perhaps the answer is simpler than they think.

To paraphrase cartoonist Walt Kelly’s famous line from Pogo:

“We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

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The Infrastructure for Revelation 13

Revelation 13:16–17 describes a global authority led by the Antichrist and the False Prophet. Together, they will enforce absolute control over commerce and society, prohibiting anyone from buying or selling unless they pledge allegiance to the system and receive the “Mark of the Beast” on their right hand or forehead.

Enforcing this degree of control on a worldwide scale was once technologically impossible. Today, high-density camera networks, automated license plate readers, real-time GPS tracking, and centralized artificial intelligence supply the exact monitoring infrastructure required for total population oversight.

In Daniel 12:4, God instructed the prophet: “But you, Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book until the time of the end; many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.”

We are witnessing the fulfillment of this ancient prophecy in our generation. For thousands of years, human travel was limited to foot or beast of burden. Today, millions traverse the globe daily by air, rail, and motor vehicle. At the same time, the exponential expansion of human knowledge and AI technology enables instantaneous global communication.

While these technological advances are morally neutral in themselves, Scripture reveals the nefarious purpose for which the Antichrist will ultimately employ them. The rapid construction of massive data centers worldwide to support AI computing power represents the clear “stage setting” for the final acts of biblical prophecy.

As believers, our focus must remain steadfast in sharing the Gospel with urgency, pointing others to Jesus Christ—the Way, the Truth, and the Life (John 14:6)—who alone rescues us from the coming wrath (1 Thessalonians 1:10).

SPEAKING EVENT

August 16th

EVENT DETAILS Topic: The Faith of the Founding Fathers

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Chesterfield Community Church of God

Address: 123 Linden Ln., Anderson, IN 46017

If you’re in the area, I’d love to see you there!

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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