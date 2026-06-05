THE MAINE EVENT

Democrats are eagerly backing their scandal-ridden clown, seemingly unbothered that he’s towing a blazing dumpster-fire of a past—complete with sexts, Nazi symbols, port-a-potty indiscretions, and total structural meltdowns. Meanwhile, Maine’s favorite practitioner of “deep concern,” Senator Susan Collins, chugs along behind him, genuinely baffled that her brand of aggressive moderation is being outpaced by a traveling circus.

Take a good look: in today’s progressive, socialist Democratic Party, having a track record that belongs in a hazardous waste bin isn’t a disqualifier; it’s just extra aerodynamic. It brings to mind the timeless warning to a secular society: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness...” (Isaiah 5:20).

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Nuclear Family Month

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee stepped up to declare June as “Nuclear Family Month,” officially recognizing the foundational unit of a healthy society: a husband, a wife, and their children. It’s a beautifully simple, common-sense declaration.

Naturally, the ever-tolerant Letter People (LGBTQ+) Mafia immediately lost their minds. Because in their world, “diversity” means celebrating literally anything—except traditional families. The left demands total tolerance for their own month-long corporate-sponsored parade, but the moment a conservative leader nods to the traditional family unit, the tolerance disappears and the outrage machine takes over.

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18)

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