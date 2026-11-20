New York’s transformation into a third-world city took another giant leap recently when Mayor Zohran Mamdani dismantled the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group—the specialized anti-terror unit tasked with breaking up violent mobs.

In its place, Mamdani has unveiled his bold new blueprint for urban public safety: weaponized empathy. Because nothing stops a street brawl quite like a Community Dialogue Specialist armed with a cup of tea, a clipboard, and a master’s degree in conflict resolution. Under the new protocol, rioters will simply be asked to pause mid-assault to unpack their systemic grievances, share their emotional triggers, and reach a consensus-based ceasefire—all before the victim even has to worry about filing a police report.

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Cal Thomas: The Consequences of the Recent Election: “I have long wished that voters would be required to take an intelligence test before they cast ballots.”

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