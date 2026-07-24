The Biblical Mandate to Stand with Israel

Zohran Mamdani is actively looking for a legal loophole to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Calling Netanyahu a “war criminal” guilty of genocide, Mamdani threatened to arrest him when he arrives in the Big Apple this September for the United Nations General Assembly.

While the pro-Palestine, socialist politician admitted it’s unclear whether he even has the authority to order the NYPD to make such an arrest, the reality is clear: visiting foreign leaders hold diplomatic immunity under federal law. Furthermore, local city politicians are not the President, and they would do well to stay in their lane.

Immediately following the October 7th massacre of 1,200 innocent men, women, and children in Israel by Hamas terrorists, I wrote in this newsletter that antisemitism would rise dramatically worldwide. Like a mind-virus, this hatred of Israel spread rapidly from college campuses to high-ranking political offices.

Let’s set the record straight: America must continue to support Israel’s right to exist because it is a Biblical imperative.

The Promise to Abraham

In Genesis 12:3, God declares to Abraham:

“I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

Before anyone jumps to the conclusion that this promise applied solely to Abraham, consider how God explicitly extended this covenant down his family line.

The Covenant Extended: Isaac and Jacob

When Isaac speaks God’s blessing over Jacob in Genesis 27:29, he uses this exact formulation:

“May peoples serve you and nations bow down to you... May those who curse you be cursed and those who bless you be blessed.”

God reaffirmed this same perpetual promise directly to both Isaac and Jacob:

To Isaac (Genesis 26:3–4): “Sojourn in this land, and I will be with you and will bless you... and in your offspring all the nations of the earth shall be blessed.”

To Jacob (Genesis 28:14): “Your offspring shall be like the dust of the earth... and in you and your offspring shall all the families of the earth be blessed.”

Later, the prophet Balaam reaffirmed this exact blessing over the entire nation of Israel in Numbers 24:9:

“May those who bless you be blessed and those who curse you be cursed!”

Has God Rejected Israel?

Some might object: “But Gary, don’t you understand that God rejected the Jews after they crucified Jesus?”

The Scripture disagrees. The Bible makes clear that Roman authorities physically executed Jesus, but fundamentally, the sins of all humanity put Him on the cross. As 1 Peter 1:20 reminds us:

“God chose him (Jesus) as your ransom long before the world began, but now in these last days he has been revealed for your sake.”

Furthermore, the Apostle Paul addressed this exact question in Romans 11:1:

“I ask, then, has God rejected his own people, the nation of Israel? Of course not! I myself am an Israelite, a descendant of Abraham and a member of the tribe of Benjamin.”

Notice that Paul specifically identifies “God’s own people” not as the New Testament Church, but as the Jewish nation—referencing his own lineage as an Israelite from the tribe of Benjamin.

God Does Not Change His Mind

The promise God made to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse her remains fully in effect today.

As Numbers 23:19 reminds us:

“God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?”

Standing with Israel does not mean we must blindly approve of every policy or political action the nation takes. However, we must be exceedingly careful never to curse Israel, because God’s overarching plan and covenant for that nation have not changed.

LIKE AND SHARE

They have eyes, yet miraculously manage to stay completely blind. You could drop a mountain of cold, hard evidence right on their desks, and neither Democrats nor the media would bat an eye about election integrity. After all, these are the very same sharp minds who fell hook, line, and sinker for the Russian collusion saga and insisted the Hunter Biden laptop was pure fantasy. But actual evidence of Chinese interference or non-citizens voting? Suddenly, they’re far too busy to care.

And inquiring minds are still waiting for a plausible explanation for how Joe Biden magically pulled 81 million votes out of a hat in 2020. This is a guy who barely ventured outside his own basement, leading “rallies” where the handful of attendees stood six feet apart and still couldn’t manage to pack a local CVS parking lot. Yet, somehow, we’re expected to believe he smashed every all-time vote record in American history. Makes complete sense.

SPEAKING EVENT

In case you missed it. This is my message on the Apostle Paul given last Sunday at Harmony Baptist Church in Avon, IN.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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