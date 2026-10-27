This cartoon is a reference to the 1985 movie classic, “Back to the Future.” I know I’m going out on a limb here because millions of people haven’t seen this film. But the scene I’m depicting is when Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) goes back in time to 1955, where he meets his mom (Lea Thompson) and she kisses him. Then she says,

“This is all wrong. I don’t know what it is, but when I kiss you, it’s like I’m kissing my brother.”

I wonder if Ilhan Omar ever said that?

Renewed scrutiny surrounds her family history and past marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, especially after court filings from a federal investigation listed her name as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” While critics have long pointed to these tangled family ties, Omar has consistently dismissed the claims.

Even so, the ongoing federal probe into her historical immigration paperwork keeps her right in the middle of a political storm. If investigators manage to pierce through decades of paperwork and question her citizenship status, she could find herself heading not back to the future, but “back to Somalia.”



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The recent brutal slaughter of over 60 Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia's Oromia region alongside the horrific mass shooting that claimed nine lives during a funeral at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Jordan highlights an escalating wave of targeted violence against believers that is too often met with widespread international indifference.

Perpetrated by radical Islamic extremists acting under the conviction that such violence fulfills a divine mandate—echoing ideological justifications drawn from texts like Surah 9—these attacks reflect a deadly animosity directed at those who refuse to submit. While grieving families and communities mourn their dead, mainstream global attention routinely passes over this systematic persecution. This grim reality fulfills the chilling foresight of John 16:2–3, where Jesus warned His disciples, "The time is coming when those who kill you will think they are doing a holy service for God. This is because they have never known the Father or me.”

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