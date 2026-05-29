The Shepherd’s Playbook: Discipling and Praying for Your Kids

“Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4).

Parents Are Shepherds

Children are a gift from God. Like sheep, He wants you to lead your flock back to Him. How? By “bringing them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.”

Children cannot choose a right path they have never been shown. The shepherd’s job is to lead them to solid ground; left to themselves, children aren’t equipped to make a “free choice”—they simply drift with whatever current happens to catch them.

In this fallen world, there are no guarantees. After all, “We all like sheep have gone astray” (Isaiah 53:6). But following the Bible’s instruction will greatly increase your chances for success.

Disciple Yourself, Then Your Kids

Deuteronomy 6:1-9 commands parents to teach themselves, their children, and their grandchildren to fear the Lord their God as long as they live, noting, “If you obey all his decrees and commands, you will enjoy a long life.”

Notice that you must teach yourself before you can teach your kids. You cannot reproduce what you are not, and you cannot teach your children about a God you do not know. Study God’s Word and get involved in a local church. It’s commonly said that Christianity is more caught than taught—it won’t be important to your kids if it isn’t important to you.

Pray the Scripture

Based on Matthew Henry’s 1712 classic Method for Prayer, Scripture-praying is one of the most powerful weapons we have. It shifts a parent’s focus from complaining to God about our children to pleading God’s own promises back to Him. This is especially true if you have a prodigal.

Insert Their Name

The most effective way to pray for your child is to literally insert their name into the Bible verse you are reading.

For example, you can turn Ephesians 1:17-18 into a targeted prayer:

“Father, I ask that You give [Name] the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that they may know You better. I pray that the eyes of [Name]’s heart may be enlightened, so that they may know the hope to which You have called them…”

In keeping with our movie, The War Within, I suggest praying specific Bible verses that target distinct parts of the soul:

1. Target Their Mind (The Battlefield of Ideas)

Prodigals are often taken captive by the secular philosophies and “deconstruction” arguments they devour online or hear from a therapist. Pray for these intellectual strongholds to be dismantled.

The Strategy: Pray that the lies they have believed lose their luster and that the truth becomes undeniable.

The Scripture: “Lead them in Your truth and teach them, for You are the God of their salvation.” (Psalm 25:5). Pray that God will tear down every proud argument that exalts itself against the knowledge of Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5).

2. Target Their Conscience and Will (Breaking the Blindness)

We cannot argue a child into the kingdom, but God can soften a heart.

The Strategy: Pray for conviction. Pray that their conscience wakes up and their stubborn will surrenders.

The Scripture: Ask God to do what only He can do: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will take the heart of stone out of your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.” (Ezekiel 36:26). Pray that the Holy Spirit convicts them of sin, righteousness, and judgment (John 16:8).

3. Target Their Memory (The Tether to Truth)

Prodigals cannot easily erase the foundation of truth laid in their childhood. Memory is a powerful tether.

The Strategy: Pray that the Holy Spirit weaponizes their memories—bringing to mind old Sunday school lessons, family prayers, or moments of peace they used to have—to make them homesick for the Lord.

The Scripture: Pray that the Holy Spirit “will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you.” (John 14:26). Pray that, like the prodigal son in the pigpen, they will “come to themselves” as they remember the goodness of their Father’s house (Luke 15:17).

4. Target Their Emotions (Exposing the Emptiness)

The world promises euphoria, but it always leaves the soul empty.

The Strategy: Pray that their worldly pursuits turn to ashes in their mouth. Pray that their current lifestyle fails to satisfy them, causing them to crave something deeper.

The Scripture: “Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days.” (Psalm 90:14). Pray that they realize only God can fill the vacuum in their heart.

When we pray this way, we stop begging God to see things our way, and we start watching Him work things His way.

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📣 Next Week: The Series Conclusion

Don’t miss the final installment of our Parents and Prodigals series next Friday.

Part 6: Loving a Prodigal Without Losing Hope

When a child walks away from the faith, the emotional toll on a parent can be overwhelming. How do you maintain a relationship with them without compromising your convictions? Next week, we’ll look at practical, biblical ways to love your prodigal unconditionally while anchoring your ultimate hope in the faithfulness of God.

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