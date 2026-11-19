I drew this cartoon on January 7, 2015, after Muslim terrorists attacked the offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris, France, killing 12 people—including fellow cartoonists Cabu, Charb, Honoré, and Tignous—in retaliation for cartoons mocking Muhammad.

Part 2: From Mecca to Medina—and Beyond

Historians and Islamic biographies often break Muhammad’s expansion of Islam into three phases:

Phase 1 (610–622 AD): Preaching in Mecca. Muhammad began preaching monotheism and inviting (Da’wah) residents of Mecca to join his new faith. After winning a small circle of converts and facing growing opposition from Meccan leaders, he departed for Medina in 622 AD.

Phase 2 (622 AD): Political Ascent in Medina. Relocating to Medina shifted Muhammad’s role from preacher to political leader and arbiter among local factions.

Phase 3 (622–632 CE): Military Campaigns. Over his final decade in Medina, Muhammad led or participated in 27 to 29 military expeditions (known in Islamic history as ghazawat). Following the Battle of the Trench, a local Jewish tribe surrendered, and Muhammad’s forces accused them of treason, executing between 600 and 900 men. Five years after arriving in Medina, no Jewish tribes remained.

Mamdani’s Medina Reference

Fast-forward to today: In a speech regarding migration and sanctuary policy, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani invoked the Hijrah—the Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina. He framed the historical narrative around the concept that “He fled Mecca and was welcomed in Medina,” using it to argue that migration is a shared moral responsibility and drawing a parallel to how modern societies respond to people escaping hardship.

Most New Yorkers took this as an inspiring immigration story, but that interpretation ignores historical reality.Highlighting Muhammad’s subsequent political and military takeover of Medina serves as a stark reminder of how early Islamic expansion actually occurred.

Muhammad’s Wives

Islamic sources note that Muhammad was married to his first wife, Khadijah, for 25 years until her death. Following her passing, he married multiple times and had nine wives living concurrently toward the end of his life. The youngest was Aisha bint Abi Bakr. According to traditional Islamic biographical and historical sources (such as Ibn Ishaq and Al-Tabari), Aisha was 6 years old when betrothed to Muhammad, and the marriage was consummated when she was 9.

Tragically, child marriage remains an institutionalized practice in several nations governed by strict Islamic law today.

The Framework of Expansion

After Muhammad’s death, his successors and followers used military force to expand Islamic rule. Contemporary cultural critics have recognized a sequential pattern to this expansion over centuries:

Phase 1 (Immigration): The movement of populations from regions governed by traditional Islamic norms into secular or non-Muslim host nations. This immigration jihad is called “Dawah.”

Phase 2 (Increase): Higher birth rates—bolstered by polygamy permitted under Sharia law plus continued migration—shift demographic balances within specific neighborhoods, cities, or regions. Get involved in politics and become more assertive, even violent, to make inhabitants feel unsafe so they will leave the neighborhood.

Phase 3 (Eliminate) – Enact Sharia Law: As voting blocks expand or political representation increases, the ultimate objective is to implement Sharia law as supreme judicial authority. Imams say, “Islam will enter every house.”

In the past 1,400 years, Islam has spread using immigration, procreation, and the sword to claim a total of 57 member states that operate under Islamic law. Many Islamic nations were Christian before they were conquered by Muslim invaders. Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Iran (ancient Mesopotamia and Persia), and Northern Africa were all Christianized long before the Arab-Muslim conquests of the 7th and 8th centuries.

Historian Bill Federer says, “Islam’s goal is a one-world anti-Christ government ruled by Islam.”

The Spread of Faith: Islamic Force vs. Christian Love

The Islamic Model: Non-Muslim populations that faced Islamic armies were historically given three choices:submit through conversion to Islam, pay the jizya (a subjugated tax levied on non-Muslim dhimmis that codified second-class citizenship), or face military conflict and the sword.

The Christian Model: By contrast, early Christianity spread primarily through love—voluntary conversion by faith in Jesus Christ, who is the image of God, who died for the sins of mankind and rose from the dead, and offers salvation to anyone who believes.

With nearly two billion Muslims globally, Muhammad’s religion firmly qualifies him as the Eleventh Man Who Rules the World From the Grave.

At the time of the Charlie Hebdo massacre, I was the editorial cartoonist for The Indianapolis Star. As part of the media coverage, four radio stations and two TV networks interviewed me to get my reaction to fellow cartoonists being targeted abroad.

Quite honestly, living in America, where we enjoy freedom of speech, I had no fear of being killed for drawing a cartoon.Every cartoonist gets a share of hate mail and an occasional threat, but I never took them seriously.

Then again, I had never drawn a cartoon of the founder of Islam. Conservative radio host Dana Loesch asked me why I’d never drawn Muhammad. I snarkily remarked that he’d been dead for 1,400 years and hadn’t done anything worth drawing about.

If we don’t wake up to that history, we’re going to repeat it. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has pushed back against Sharia law and moved to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Christians must pray for His protection from the threat within our shores.

We must use our freedom to speak out to our representatives to take action like Gov. DeSantis, demanding that they draw the line before it’s too late.

Finally, we must share the saving message of Jesus with Muslims. The way to peace is by leading people to the Prince of Peace.

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