"Why are young people so enamored with socialism? They have been conditioned by academic institutions heavily influenced by Marxist ideology—yet another troubling example of a successful 'Fifth Column' indoctrination campaign."

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Part 4B: How to Break a Superpower From Within

In Part 4, we unmasked the invisible fortress of the Fifth Column. This strategy perfectly mirrors Jesus’ parable of the wheat and the tares, where an enemy sneaks in to plant tares while everyone is sleeping. The cultural soil was turned by Antonio Gramsci’s philosophical “War of Position.” His plan was to sever our Judeo-Christian roots by infiltrating schools, media, churches, and courts. The seeds of those tares—the 45 communist goals—were explicitly listed in W. Cleon Skousen’s book, The Naked Communist.

We are already seeing the fruit of these tares. Look no further than the Democratic Socialist Party wins in the New York primaries, driven by young, white, college-educated, pro-socialist voters. At least in this instance, the Fifth Column is winning.

But the communist movement needed a practical field manual to weaponize the “vicious portion of the population” that Abraham Lincoln once warned about. They found it in two devastating strategy books cooked up right here on American soil.

Saul Alinsky: The Radical’s Playbook

In 1971, Saul Alinsky published Rules for Radicals, a practical manual for street-level subversion. Alinsky didn’t believe in absolute truth, constitutional boundaries, or Judeo-Christian morality. He believed in raw power. His core philosophy was simple: the end always justifies the means.

Alinsky taught his disciples not to solve community problems, but to aggressively agitate them. One of his most famous tactics is Rule No. 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” Alinsky realized a profound psychological vulnerability in Western civilization: because Christians and constitutionalists have a conscience, respect law and order, and value fair play, radicals can weaponize those very values to paralyze traditional institutions. By tying up courts, school boards, and legislative bodies with their own rules, radicals can effectively dismantle a system from within while pretending to advocate for justice.

The next time you see radicals terrorizing ICE agents, remember: they are Alinsky disciples, whether they know it or not.

Cloward-Piven: Manufacturing the Ultimate Crisis

While Alinsky focused on street-level friction, Columbia University sociologists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven focused on breaking the gears of government entirely. In 1966, they introduced the Cloward-Piven Strategy, a blueprint designed to orchestrate the total collapse of a capitalist system by deliberately overloading its bureaucracy.

The strategy was mathematically devious: if radicals could flood government systems—specifically welfare and social safety nets—with every eligible person and demand possible, the sheer volume would break state and local budgets.

Once the infrastructure collapsed under its own weight, the resulting societal panic would force the government to step in, seize control, and implement a massive, permanent socialist state. We witnessed this firsthand when millions of people crossed America’s border illegally during the last administration and settled in big cities, utterly straining public services. Predictably, governors and mayors immediately began pleading for more money.

One system predicted to collapse is the Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund, which may be depleted in just six years. President George W. Bush tried to fix this problem by introducing personal retirement accounts 21 years ago, but Congress wasn’t interested.

Triggering the Collapse

When you look at this strategy through the lens of Yuri Bezmenov’s four stages of subversion, Cloward-Piven emerges as the ultimate weapon for Stage 3: Crisis.

It explains why we see policies that defy basic common sense today. President Trump closed the border, but the staggering explosion of national debt and the deliberate strain on our legal and economic systems are not accidental administrative failures. They are the tactical execution of an artificial overload. The goal is to strain the machinery of free government until it snaps, leaving an exhausted, panicked public ready to accept a secular savior to restore order.

Despite the modern “No Kings” movement, the Bible warns that one day the world will willingly accept the Antichrist as a world ruler.

The Road to Rescue

From Gramsci’s philosophy to Skousen’s institutional targets, and finally to Alinsky and Cloward-Piven’s tactical destruction, the pattern is undeniable. We are looking at a highly organized, architectural dismantling of a superpower from the inside out.

But acknowledging the tactics of the enemy is only half the battle. The ultimate question is: How do we stop the countdown?

Now that the subversion has been fully unmasked, we must pivot from the diagnosis to the rescue mission.

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Coming Next Week — The Saving America Finale: Part 5: Reclaiming the Next Generation and Turning America Right-Side Up. We will look at how the modern Church can shake off its slumber, reject political band-aids for a mortal spiritual wound, and courageously reclaim the hearts and minds of the next generation.

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Commiecrats?

It’s been said that one of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.

A measly 17% of New Yorkers voted in the primary election, giving all of Mayor Mamdani-backed candidates huge wins. The New York Post reported that “Just 7% of active voters supported Darializa Avila Chevalier over establishment Democrat Rep. Adriano Espaillat.” The 13th House District is predominantly Hispanic and Black; however, young, white, college-educated voters voted for Chevalier 68% to Espaillat’s 39%.

JC Polanco, a political professor, called it:

“...a hostile takeover by the Democratic Socialists of America who have demonstrated that they have the organization to win primaries where there is no voter turnout.”

Think of what this means. 83% of New Yorkers stayed home, and their silence allowed their inferiors to win a chance at representing them.

In September of 1950, Sen. Joseph McCarthy proclaimed that the Democratic Party had become prisoners under the “complete domination of the bureaucratic, communistic Frankenstein which they themselves have created.” He went on to declare: “They should be referred to properly as the Commiecrat party.”

Seventy-six years later, the silent majority is still sleeping—and the new generation of “Commiecrats” looks a lot like Karl Marx.

FEEL GOOD NEWS

America is remarkable, and if you need proof, just look at all the soccer fans here for the 2026 FIFA World Cup! International visitors are flooding social media with videos sharing their pure amazement at the everyday things we sometimes take for granted. We’re talking crisp air conditioning, the magic of Ranch dressing, creamy mac and cheese, legendary restaurant portions, free drink refills, complimentary hotel Wi-Fi, and just the sheer abundance of everything!

A lot of them are joyfully realizing they’ve been lied to by the usual gloomy news headlines. While global media tends to focus on the negatives, these fans are experiencing the true reality: warm, gracious American hospitality. Look up their videos on YouTube—they are priceless!

America is the greatest nation in world history, no matter what the radicals say. When you look at our jaw-dropping technological achievements, alongside our foundational freedom of speech, religion, and self-determination, that truth is absolutely undeniable. God bless America, my home sweet home.

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