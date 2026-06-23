This is not the Democratic Party of John F. Kennedy. AOC, Zohran Mamdani, and a tattooed Graham Platner represent the radical new face of the Democratic Socialists—and they are the ones driving the agenda.

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Part 4: The Infiltration of the Tares

As explained in Part 3, Americans are deeply divided by a clash of worldviews: the Biblical versus the secular—the wheat and the tares.

In Part 4, we examine exactly how those tares were planted in American soil using a classic military strategy: the Fifth Column.

The Origins of the Fifth Column

The term originated during the Spanish Civil War (1936–1939). As Nationalist General Emilio Mola marched toward Madrid with four military columns, he boasted that a “fifth column” of secret sympathizers was already inside the city, waiting to sabotage its defense from within.

By World War II, fear of the Fifth Column gripped the globe. Allied nations grew terrified of internal subversion, a paranoia that ultimately contributed to the U.S. government’s decision to intern 120,000 Japanese-Americans after Pearl Harbor. During the Cold War, the concept shifted from conventional wartime spies to a deeper, quieter threat: ideological subversion.

The Intellectual Architect of Subversion

Long before the phrase “Fifth Column” was coined, the ultimate philosophical playbook for ideological subversion was written by Antonio Gramsci, an Italian Marxist philosopher.

Imprisoned by Mussolini in the 1920s and ’30s, Gramsci spent his time solving a riddle that vexed the communist world: Why did the Marxist revolution succeed so easily in Russia, but completely fail in the West?

Gramsci recognized that Western civilization possessed a powerful internal moral compass. Guided by the Church, Christian morality, traditional family structures, and robust schools, the West naturally rejected the godless, materialist worldview of Marxism. Gramsci termed this cultural defense mechanism “Cultural Hegemony.”

The “War of Position”

Gramsci realized America could never be overthrown by foreign military force. Instead, he argued that Marxists must wage a “War of Position.” The strategy was simple yet devastating: execute a quiet, generational takeover of academia, the media, Hollywood, the judiciary, and the churches to gradually sever the nation’s Judeo-Christian roots. Once those spiritual roots withered, Gramsci predicted the political and economic structure would collapse on its own.

The Communist Blueprint Exposed

In 1958, former FBI investigator W. Cleon Skousen published The Naked Communist, exposing the practical, step-by-step execution of Gramsci’s “War of Position” within the United States. By January 10, 1963, Skousen’s findings were deemed so alarming that Congressman A.S. Herlong Jr. of Florida read the communist movement’s specific 45 goals directly into the Congressional Record.

These goals focused heavily on cultural and institutional infiltration, predicting shifts that would play out over the subsequent decades, including:

Gaining control of schools to use them as “transmission belts for socialism.”

Infiltrating the press and securing key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

Discrediting the American Constitution and the Founding Fathers.

Eliminating prayer and religious expression in schools.

Breaking down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography.

Looking at this list today, it becomes chillingly obvious that our chaotic cultural landscape is not the result of a random, organic shift. It is the fruit of a calculated scheme to capture American institutions.

The KGB’s Four Stages of Subversion

The execution of these goals was explicitly verified in 1970 when Yuri Bezmenov, a high-ranking Soviet KGB officer, defected to the West and exposed the inner workings of Soviet psychological warfare.

Bezmenov described the method as “ideological subversion.” The Soviets planned to infiltrate America with a Fifth Column of subversives who would use a “slow brainwashing process” to gradually introduce Marxist-Leninist ideologies. The ultimate goal, Bezmenov warned, was to:

“...change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite their abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

Bezmenov mapped out this subversion in four distinct, sequential stages:

Demoralization (15 to 20 years): The time required to infiltrate schools, churches, and media outlets in order to successfully educate one generation of students in Marxist ideology. Destabilization: The systematic demonization of capitalism, law enforcement, the military, and foreign relations—rebranding foundational systems as “tools of oppression” that must be dismantled. Crisis: Manufacturing societal chaos through widespread protests and riots, destabilizing daily life until the public panics and demands government intervention and expanded state power. Normalization: Once a country is thoroughly demoralized, destabilized, and trapped in a permanent crisis, the exhausted population will naturally beg for a strong leader—a secular savior—to restore order. Bezmenov noted that this culminates in a violent change of the power structure and economy, entering a period of “normalization” that can last indefinitely.

The Battle for America’s Soul

This multi-generational subversion explains the sudden popularity of Democratic Socialism on the cultural left. Despite the historical reality that socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried, our school systems and media institutions have successfully conditioned a generation of voters to be enticed by the promise of “free stuff.”

Furthermore, America faces multiple Fifth Columns today, exacerbated by open-border policies that have allowed millions of unvetted individuals into our country illegally, straining our infrastructure and sovereignty.

As we approach the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, we are looking at a nation hollowed out from within. Now more than ever, we need to stand firm, expose the tares, and pray for God to save America from the Fifth Column.

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Coming Friday: The Saving America Finale

Part 5: Reclaiming the Next Generation and Turning America Right-Side Up

We’ve diagnosed the decline, looked at our original blueprint, and exposed the internal subversion of the Fifth Column. Now, we look at the rescue mission. Political campaigns are merely band-aids on a mortal spiritual wound. To receive God’s blessings once again, Christians must return to the God who blessed America from the beginning and courageously reclaim the hearts and minds of the next generation. Don’t miss the powerful conclusion to this series next week!

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