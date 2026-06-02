CONCLUSION: Stand Firm: Love Your Prodigal Without Enabling their Rebellion

During this series, parents have emailed me their heartbreaking stories of being rejected by their children and blocked from seeing their grandchildren. By contrast, no prodigals have shared their side of the story. Allow me to speak directly to them.

A Message to Prodigals

If you are an estranged child, you are breaking the Fifth Commandment: Honor your father and mother. God, who gave you life, gave you parents. Regardless of what you think of them, God commands you to honor them. This is “the first commandment with a promise—so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth” (Ephesians 6:1-3).

We are reminded in Scripture to have the mind of Christ. Philippians 2:3-4 tells us: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”

Life is too short to alienate your parents and live selfishly. No matter what has happened in the past, choose to forgive. God calls us to “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32).

I pray that God gives you the empathy to feel the weight of the grief your estrangement has caused. In some cases, you may need to humble yourself, ask for your parents’ forgiveness, and be reconciled. As 2 Corinthians 5:18 reminds us, “God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.”

A Message to Parents

Parents, your love for your child should never supersede your love for the Lord. If your child chooses a sinful lifestyle, do not compromise your Biblical principles just to maintain the relationship. James 4:4 warns, “If you want to be a friend of the world, you make yourself an enemy of God.”

If your prodigal’s choices have made them an enemy of God, do not enable their rebellion and contribute to their destruction. Some of you have waited for decades without contact. Do not lose hope. The prophet Isaiah exhorts us: “those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength…”

Understand this vital distinction: Jesus is the Prince of Peace who came to reconcile God and man, but He also said in Matthew 10:34-36, “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother… a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.” He further clarified in verse 37, “he who loves son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me.”

The gospel naturally divides light from darkness—believers from unbelievers.

Trust in God

Just as it takes time and space to turn an ocean liner, it takes time to change a human heart. God works in mysterious ways.

I knew a man who lived as an unbeliever for 70 years. It wasn’t until he contracted pneumonia and nearly died that he finally became open to the gospel. The Bible admonishes us that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. When this man feared meeting his Maker, he repented and asked Jesus Christ to save him. He lived another six months before passing away peacefully in his sleep.

Another man I knew had zero interest in hearing about Jesus when I tried to talk to him. But a decade later, he struck up a friendship with a godly woman who invited him to church. After hearing the gospel preached for several weeks, he gave his life to Christ.

God uses different methods to communicate the same gospel message.

Don’t lose hope. Fast, pray and wait on the Lord; He is working behind the scenes. While you wait, here are four Biblical strategies to guide you.

4 Biblical Strategies for the Waiting Parent

1. Maintain an Uncompromising Relationship

The Strategy: Don’t be combative. If your child feels every text, call, or visit will turn into an argument, they will avoid you entirely.

The Biblical Principle: James 1:19 says, “You must all be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry. Human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.” The father of the prodigal son didn’t chase him, but he ran to him when his son was still a long way off. Learn to stand firm in Biblical truth while keeping the door open for loving communication.

2. Do Not Despair

The Strategy: Do not let your prodigal’s rebellion dictate your personal joy.

The Biblical Principle: Practice “surrendered waiting”—trusting that God is working in the dark long before you see the fruit. Proverbs 3:5-6 reminds us, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.”

3. Set Boundaries: Love Without Enabling

The Strategy: Unconditional love does not mean endorsing your prodigal’s sin. Do not fund or enable choices that lead to their self-destruction.

The Biblical Principle: The prodigal son had to reach the pigpen before he “came to himself.” Sometimes, our desire to protect our kids from pain accidentally delays the very rock-bottom moment God wants to use to wake them up. When Jonah ran from God, the Lord sent a storm and a great fish to humble him.

4. Rely on the Community of Faith

The Strategy: Many parents carry the heavy burden of a prodigal in secret due to shame or fear of judgment. Find trusted, mature believers to pray with you.

The Biblical Principle: Galatians 6:2 calls us to bear one another’s burdens. You need a faith community to remind you of the truth when your own hope is running low.

Epilogue

The Final Reminder: Your child may have run away from your house, but they can never run away from God’s reach. He loves your child even more than you do.

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Since 1997, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights—everyone’s favorite taxpayer-funded cleanup crew—has quietly dished out a cool $18.2 million to settle 291 cases of workplace disputes. Because nothing says “we represent the people” quite like using public funds to settle sexual harassment and abuse claims for Congress, the Capitol Police, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Library of Congress.

But please, let’s all marvel at the breathtaking irony. Politicians like Senator Chuck Schumer are currently tripping over themselves to block Donald Trump’s “Anti-weaponization fund”—suddenly deeply concerned about the fiscal responsibility of paying victims of political weaponization. Apparently, cutting checks for victims is only an outrage when Congress doesn’t get to use their own top-secret, “hush, hush” slush fund to do it. Because when they do it, it’s not a payout—it’s just a standard line item in the budget of hypocrisy.

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