PLATNER’S OUT

It turns out there is a limit to the Democratic Party’s “Big Tent.” After Jenny Racicot leveled a new sexual assault allegation against Graham Platner, party leaders finally showed him the exit.

For months, progressive leaders like Rep. Ro Khanna, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Chris Murphy, and Gov. Tim Walz looked the other way during Platner’s morally bankrupt campaign. They brushed off a Nazi-era Totenkopf chest tattoo as a “drunken military mistake” and hand-waved aggressive tweets as “PTSD.” His history of toxic sexting, erratic behavior, and a deleted post about becoming a communist were easily dismissed as the charming quirks of a working-class oyster farmer.

But the high-minded establishment finally clutched their pearls in sudden shock. It wasn’t the behavior that offended them; it was the sudden realization that a candidate with this much baggage might actually lose.

Now, Platner is bowing out with a defiant, eleven-minute video blaming “the system.”

Yeah. How dare they do a background check.

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A POSTSCRIPT TO PRIDE MONTH

Understanding the Symbols: The History and Theology of the Rainbow

Hat-tip to Pastor Josh Howerton.

Have you ever wondered why the LGBTQ+ community chose the rainbow as the core symbol for their identity?

The original Pride Flag was designed in 1978 by artist and activist Gilbert Baker for the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. Baker assigned a specific meaning to each color of the traditional six-striped flag (ordered from top to bottom):

Red: Life

Orange: Healing

Yellow: Sunlight

Green: Nature

Indigo / Blue: Serenity

Violet: Spirit

It is worth noting the inclusion of “spirit” at the foundation of the flag. Scripture teaches us that no holy angel or Spirit of God aligns with what the Bible defines as a sinful lifestyle. If the spirit driving this movement is not the Holy Spirit, we must look closer at its true origin.

Which Rainbow?

While most people immediately associate the rainbow with Noah’s Ark, there is another biblical connection that sheds light on the deeper spiritual dynamics at play.

Lucifer, before his fall, was an angel created in perfect beauty. As detailed in Isaiah 14, he became filled with pride, desiring the worship reserved only for the Creator. He boasted, “I will make myself like the Most High.”Having access to the heavenly courts, Lucifer knew exactly what surrounded the throne of God.

In Ezekiel chapter 1, the prophet is given a glimpse into the heavenly throne room and observes something profound:

“A brilliant light surrounded him. Like the appearance of a rainbow in the clouds on a rainy day, so was the radiance around him. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the Lord. When I saw it, I fell facedown…” (Ezekiel 1:27-28)

The very brilliance of God’s glory is described as a rainbow. Given Satan’s ancient desire to mimic God and steal His worship, it is highly plausible that this same adversarial influence inspired the co-opting of the rainbow to represent a lifestyle rooted in pride.

As believers navigating today’s culture, we are called to stand firm on biblical truth and remember the exhortation found in 1 Corinthians 6:18:

“Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body.”

History repeats itself

President Trump is learning the same lesson Thomas Jefferson learned in 1786. At that time, American merchant ships were being captured and crew members enslaved by Barbary pirates.

When Jefferson confronted them, they explained that the Qur’an justified endless conflict with all nations that refused to acknowledge Islamic authority. Realizing diplomacy was futile, President Jefferson ultimately chose war over tribute payments. In 1805, he sent a small detachment of U.S. Marines and several hundred mercenary troops 500 miles across the Libyan desert to capture the strategic Tripolitan city of Derna—an audacious campaign that inspired the line “to the shores of Tripoli” in the Marines’ Hymn.

While that victory paused the raids, the Barbary States eventually resumed their piracy. In 1815, the U.S. Navy returned for the Second Barbary War and permanently crushed the network for good.

Today, Donald Trump faces that exact same structural barrier: an Islamic theological edict that mandates the destruction of the “Great Satan” (America) rather than coexistence. It is a reality that renders any paper peace deal instantly obsolete.

TWO SPEAKING EVENTS

🇺🇸 Join Me Saturday, July 18, 2026

I will be speaking at the upcoming God and Country Conference.

If you are passionate about faith, freedom, and the future of our communities, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Guest speakers include 43rd Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

📍 Event Details

Where: Abundant Life Church (7606 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN)

When: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Doors Open: 10:30 a.m.

I’m scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m.

🎟️ Registration & Tickets

Secure your spot early to save on admission!

Advanced Registration: $25

At the Door: $30

Ready to attend? For more information and to lock in your tickets, head over to the Hoosier Freedom Caucus website to register today.

Join Me Sunday, July 19, 2026

I will be speaking on the life of the Apostle Paul at Harmony Baptist Church, 5693 Broyles Rd. Avon, Indiana. Service starts at 10 a.m. I look forward to seeing your there.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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