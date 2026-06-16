Part 2B: The Biblical Blueprint

Saving America Series

As we looked at in Part 2A, the most common form of government in 6,000 years of recorded history is a dictatorship ruled by a monarch or tyrant. America broke that mold because our founding fathers chose a radical new path: the Biblical blueprint of self-governance, modeled after Israel’s system following the Exodus from Egypt.

To fully understand their decision, we have to look at the cultural air the founders breathed. They grew up in an era where the Bible was the primary textbook in schools. They lived in colonies that explicitly required a profession of Christian faith to serve in government. And they were profoundly shaped by the First Great Awakening, which set a spiritual fire throughout the land from 1730 to 1770. Like the Puritans before them, the founders believed that a nation could only remain orderly if its citizens were anchored in the Word of God.

Even our most unorthodox founders recognized that liberty is inextricably linked to the Almighty. Inside the Jefferson Memorial, the walls echo these sobering words from Thomas Jefferson:

“God who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep forever.”

The Blueprint of the Constitution

Critics often point out that the U.S. Constitution does not explicitly mention God. Yet, the architectural principles within the document are directly lifted from Bible verses:

A Prophetic Warning Ignored

Our second president, John Adams, issued a sobering warning to the military in 1798 regarding the limitations of our political system:

“We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion… Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Unfortunately, ensuing generations completely ignored his warning. The guardrails were kicked out in 1962 and 1963 when a series of Supreme Court decisions systematically removed corporate prayer and Biblical moral teachings from public classrooms.

The resulting crisis is now staring us in the face: tens of millions of Americans have become entirely secularized, yet they still live under a Judeo-Christian framework of government. The two are fundamentally incompatible. True liberty cannot survive if a population lacks the internal moral virtue to govern themselves.

But how does a society even define morality once it abandons God?

John Adams’ son, our sixth president John Quincy Adams, provided the answer. In a letter to his own son, George Washington Adams, he explained the explicit foundation of moral virtue:

“There are three points of doctrine the belief of which forms the foundation of all morality. The first is the existence of God; the second is the immortality of the human soul; and the third is a future state of rewards and punishments. Suppose it possible for a man to disbelieve either of these three articles of faith and that man will have no conscience, he will have no other law than that of the tiger or the shark. The laws of man may bind him in chains or may put him to death, but they never can make him wise, virtuous, or happy.”

When we abandoned the Author of conscience, we guaranteed this exact outcome. Since severing our Biblical roots, the tree of liberty has produced far too many tigers and sharks in America today.

Benjamin Franklin prophetically foresaw this exact trade-off when he noted:

“Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”

If a people will not be ruled by God from within, they will inevitably be ruled by tyrants from without. John Adams put it even more bluntly:

“Without religion, this world would be something not fit to be mentioned in polite company: I mean hell.”

That hell plays out daily on the evening news in our broken families, lawless streets, and corrupt institutions. It is the tragic, inevitable harvest of a nation that has forgotten its God.

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[Coming Friday] Part 3: The Danger From Within

“If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” In 1838, a 28-year-old Abraham Lincoln delivered a chilling warning to the Springfield Lyceum. He wasn’t worried about foreign armies invading our shores; he was warning against a domestic collapse.

In Part 3, we look at the quiet, internal erosion threatening America today.

We will expose:

The Lyceum Warning: Why Lincoln believed a prosperous nation could only fall by its own hand.

The Parable of the Tares: How an enemy secretly plants counterfeits while a nation sleeps—and what happens at the harvest.

The Moral Shift: The tragic cost of trading self-governance for masters.

If Part 2 showed how deep our Biblical roots go, Part 3 reveals how they are being systematically cut.

Keep an eye on your inbox this Friday.

Another fraud scandal in Minnesota. 7,700 ghost students account for $12.5 million taxpayer money missing.

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“ Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. ” (Proverbs 14:34)

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