Part 5: Reclaiming the Next Generation and Turning America Right-Side Up

We have already established America’s godly heritage. Yet, over the last two and a half centuries, our nation has charted a secular course that has produced a heart hardened against Biblical principles. America is in desperate need of a spiritual heart transplant, and only the Great Physician can perform the surgery.

In Ezekiel 36:26-27, God promises:

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will take the heart of stone out of your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. I will put My Spirit within you and cause you to walk in My statutes, and you will keep My judgments and do them.”

President John Adams famously echoed the necessity of this spiritual foundation for our political system, warning:

“We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion… Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

How do a people become moral and religious? Romans 10:17 provides the answer: “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” The Puritans understood this deeply; they believed individuals would become God-fearing, law-abiding citizens if they simply had access to read the Bible and sound preaching.

Shifting from Diagnosis to Action

Now, we need a decisive course of action. We must return to the founding principles that made America the greatest nation in world history before it is too late. Political campaigns and monetary policies are merely band-aids on a spiritual wound.

The best prescription for our current crisis is the one Jesus gave to the backslidden church in Ephesus. To correct their course, they were commanded to do three things:

Remember their history. Repent of their sins. Return to the God who made them.

America must remember its godly heritage, repent of its sins, and return to Jesus Christ.

The First-Century Blueprint

How do we practically turn America right-side up? The blueprint is found in the first-century disciples who turned their ancient world upside down. It is the very same blueprint that later inspired and formed the worldview of our Founding Fathers.

Those early Apostles held no political power, possessed no majority status, and faced a hostile Roman empire. Yet, they weaponized absolute truth and unconditional love to engage the culture rather than retreating into pessimism. Too many Christians today are compromising with the world, but in every generation, the followers of Jesus Christ must boldly obey the Great Commission.

Acts 1:8 gives us the exact formula:

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

Like a witness on a courtroom stand, our job is simply to tell others what Jesus has done for us. It isn’t our responsibility to convict or convince unbelievers—the results are entirely up to God. Alongside our testimony, we must fervently pray for God to do what we cannot: save the lost.

The Education Rescue Mission

A critical step in this battle involves taking back custody of our children’s minds. This requires answering author Cal Thomas’ radical but necessary call to remove our children and grandchildren from secular public schools and progressive universities, which increasingly function as ideological training camps. We must aggressively utilize school choice and alternative educational models like homeschooling to protect the hearts and minds of the next generation.

We are called to live in the world, but we cannot let the world live in us. While Christians must stand firmly against the ungodliness of modern culture, we must simultaneously use every available modern method to proclaim the message of saving grace.

Consider the words of the Apostle Paul:

“I have become all things to all men, that I might by all means save some.” (1 Corinthians 9:22)

In a modern context, this means leveraging every communication tool at our disposal—social media, emails, podcasts, movies, television, and radio—to declare the Gospel. Remember: faith comes by hearing, and they cannot hear unless we speak.

Uncompromising Favor

We do not have to isolate ourselves to remain pure. Scripture gives us powerful examples of godly men like Joseph and Daniel, who lived in pagan empires. They remained entirely uncompromising in their faith, yet God granted them immense favor and influence with unbelieving rulers.

We must apply that same uncompromising spirit to our civic duties today. Consider the increasing number of individuals from non-Christian faiths, such as Islam, who are actively running for public office. If Christians refuse to get involved in politics, we abdicate our influence, leaving ourselves to be represented by those who do not share our values and risk losing our country entirely.

John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and a co-author of the Federalist Papers, understood the gravity of Christian civic duty. He wrote:

“Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation, to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”

The Church must wake up and confidently step back into the public square. By combining a fierce protection of our children’s education with an unyielding spiritual battle cry, we can reclaim the next generation and turn America right-side up.

The way opposing players have been beating on WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, you’d think her standard contract included a complimentary bullseye and a crash course in “selective referee blindness.” Opposing defenses have given Clark the royal treatment—hip-checking her into the stanchion and delivering the occasional throat-chop while officials casually check their phones for emails. Clearly, the best way to grow the game and capitalize on unprecedented fan interest is to treat your biggest draw like a moving target in a dodgeball tournament. Obviously, the league is jealous of a straight, white scoring machine like Clark and if they can’t outscore her, they’re bound and determined to beat her into submission.

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