Part 2a: Faith and the Founding Fathers

Saving America Series

What is the most common form of government in the last 6,000 years of recorded history?

A dictatorship.

Starting with Nimrod in Babylon in Genesis 11, through Egyptian Pharaohs, Chinese Emperors, and Roman Caesars, all the way to the King of England—the vast majority of historical governments have been ruled by a single monarch or tyrant.

But America’s founders broke the mold. They bypassed the kings of Europe and reached back to the ancient model first implemented by Moses for Israel after the Exodus from Egypt: a representative government without a monarch. Under this blueprint, each individual would learn God’s laws and govern themselves, knowing they answered to a higher authority.

The Providential Design

This self-governing model was already at work in America long before the Revolution. In 1636, Rev. Thomas Hooker, a Puritan pastor, led a group of settlers to found Hartford, Connecticut. When asked to preach on governance in May 1638, he declared:

“The foundation of authority is laid firstly in the free consent of people.”

The principles in that sermon formed the Fundamental Orders of Connecticut, which served as a primary blueprint for the American Constitution nearly a century and a half later. This is why Hooker is rightfully known as “the father of American democracy.”

Puritan leaders believed citizens were far more likely to become God-fearing and law-abiding if they could read the Scriptures for themselves. In 1647, Massachusetts settlers passed the Old Deluder Satan Act. The law bluntly stated that the “chief project of that old deluder, Satan,” was to keep men from knowing the Scriptures. To thwart him, the law ordered townships to hire a teacher so every child could learn to read the Bible. By 1690, this was reinforced by the New England Primer, a textbook filled with scripture used to teach the alphabet.

The Church’s Footprint on the Founding

The church held massive influence during America’s founding era. Consider the numbers:

Seminary Degrees: Twenty-nine of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence held the equivalent of seminary degrees.

The Rev. John Witherspoon: A signer of the Declaration, Witherspoon was a Presbyterian minister and the president of the College of New Jersey (now Princeton University).

State Constitutions: Between 1776 and 1784, all 13 original colonies required a declaration of faith in the Bible to serve in public office. Nine required officeholders to be Protestants, with Catholic Maryland being the notable exception.

For example, Delaware’s 1776 Constitution required officeholders to profess faith in “God the Father, and in Jesus Christ His only Son.” Pennsylvania and others followed suit, requiring a formal pledge that the Old and New Testaments were given by Divine inspiration.

Many signers were bold in their personal faith. John Hancock, famous for the largest signature on the Declaration, was also the governor of Massachusetts. He issued at least 22 formal prayer proclamations, asking his state to pray:

“...that all nations may bow to the scepter of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that the whole earth may be filled with his glory.”

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Spiritual Awakening and Political Philosophy

The founders were profoundly shaped by the preaching of Revs. George Whitefield, Jonathan Edwards, William Tennent, and Samuel Davies, whose sermons fueled the First Great Awakening (1730–1770). Even Benjamin Franklin—often labeled a Deist—printed and sold the sermons of his close friend, George Whitefield.

When the founders met to draft our founding documents, their deep understanding of the Bible guided their choices. In 1988, political scientist Donald Lutz surveyed the political literature of America’s founding era for the American Political Science Review. He discovered that the Bible accounted for approximately one-third of all references in the literature he surveyed.

The Declaration of Independence itself mentions God four times, ending with a direct appeal to the “Supreme Judge of the world.” (According to the Book of Revelation, that Judge is Jesus Christ).

The Turning Point of 1787

Even the founders who weren’t orthodox Christians operated from a thoroughly Biblical worldview. At the Constitutional Convention in June 1787, deliberations were failing. Bitter divisions had stalled progress, and some delegates contemplated leaving.

That was the moment 81-year-old Benjamin Franklin stood to deliver an unexpected speech calling for prayer:

“I have lived, sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth—that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that ‘except the Lord build the House they labor in vain that build it.’ I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without His concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel…I therefore beg leave to move — that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning.”

The members returned to their task and completed a Constitution that has outlasted every other written framework on earth. While other countries rewrite or replace their constitutions every 17 years on average, ours has endured for two and a half centuries. To this day, Congress begins each daily session with prayer.

Coming Tomorrow, in Part 2B: The Biblical Blueprint, we will look at the exact architectural blueprint of the Constitution—and the specific Bible verses the founders used to frame our three branches of government.

Keep an eye on your inbox this Tuesday.

“ The LORD Almighty has a day in store for all the proud and lofty , for all that is exalted (and they will be humbled) ” (Isaiah 2:12)

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