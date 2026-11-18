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Part 1

Eleven Men Who Rule the World From the Grave: Muhammad

I’m expanding my series, Ten (now Eleven) Men Who Rule the World From the Grave. Although long dead, the ideologies and philosophies of these men continue to shape our world today. Everyone knows the name, but this essay pulls back the curtain to look at the real Muhammad (570–632 AD)—the founder of Islam, a geopolitical and religious system boasting roughly two billion followers globally.

Early Life and Influences

Born in Mecca, Muhammad was orphaned at a young age and raised by his uncle, Abu Talib, a merchant. Traveling alongside him on trade routes exposed the young Muhammad to diverse belief systems. As historian Bill Federer documents, these encounters introduced him to various religious concepts and regional traditions that he would later synthesize into his own faith.

The Cave Encounter

During a period of solitude in the Cave of Hira, Muhammad experienced a profound spiritual visitation. Initially, he feared the entity might be demonic, but he was reassured by his first wife, Khadija, who convinced him the visitor was an angelic messenger.

Despite being illiterate, Muhammad began reciting verses that were later memorized by his followers and compiled into the Quran.

The False Doctrine

Six hundred years before Muhammad, the Apostle Paul, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, issued a stark warning:

“But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed” (Galatians 1:8).

The messages Muhammad received from an angelic source constituted a different gospel that directly contradicts the fundamental doctrines of the New Testament (Injeel).

While the Quran claims in various passages to confirm previous revelations given to Moses (the Torah/Tawrat), David (the Psalms/Zabur), and the prophets (the Gospel/Injeel), it fundamentally contradicts the Bible on core tenets:

The Crucifixion and Resurrection: The Quran explicitly denies the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ (Surah 4:157)—the absolute foundation of the New Testament gospel.

The Deity of Christ: The Quran states: “Those who say that Jesus, the son of Mary, is God, have, in fact, turned to disbelief...” (Surah 5:72).

The Trinity: The Quran rejects the biblical doctrine of the Trinity and the divine Sonship of Jesus.

Because the Quran contradicts foundational Judeo-Christian theology while claiming authority over it, Bible-believing Christians view it not as a continuation, but heretical.

Muslims often claim these contradictions prove the Bible has been corrupted, yet they offer no historical evidence for this claim. Conversely, the vast and rigorous manuscript evidence of the Holy Scriptures validates its historical accuracy.

From Mecca to Medina

Muhammad initially attempted to establish his faith in Mecca, but met strong resistance from the local population, forcing his departure in 622 AD—an event known as the Hijra.

He relocated to Medina, a settlement that included three prominent Jewish communities. Moving into the realm of politics, Muhammad established the Constitution of Medina, setting up an initial pluralistic pact. However, as his military strength and authority grew, conflict erupted with Medina’s three main Jewish tribes, leading to decisive actions:

The Banu Qaynuqa: Exiled after a dispute, forced to leave their property behind.

The Banu Nadir: Expelled after being accused of plotting an assassination, forced to abandon their lands and orchards.

The Banu Qurayza: Following the Battle of the Trench in 627 AD, after an arbiter ruled against the tribe, the adult males were executed and the women and children were enslaved.

Within five years, no Jewish communities remained in Medina as Muhammad consolidated absolute political and religious sovereignty.

Coming Tomorrow: Part 2 - Muhammad’s Legacy

We’ll examine his family, his early followers, and how modern ideological descendants use a three-step process of immigration, population, and political pressure to transform host nations—plus what America can do right now to stop it from happening here.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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