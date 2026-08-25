Postpartum Psychosis?

Lindsay Clancy is being tried for the murder of her three children. She claims she heard a man’s voice tell her to kill her children. Driven by that voice, she took her children—ages 5, 3, and 8 months—to the basement of her home, strangled them, and then tried unsuccessfully to commit suicide.

Tell me: why are a group of women gathering outside the courthouse to support a woman who allegedly murdered her three children? Do they consider this a post-birth abortion? This is another reminder that we are living in a spiritual war within a fallen world.

Do you know what you call children of mothers who support mothers who murder their children? Paranoid. That’s the message in my cartoon.

USA Today columnist Nicole Russell wrote: “Clancy’s supporters seem to believe she’s a symbol of what they also have endured, or could have been moved to do – or, at least, that they’ve felt so isolated and overwhelmed that Clancy’s trial should motivate society to help new mothers more, through medical care, mental health support and more of a “village.”

The Bible offers a stark warning for Clancy’s supporters:

“Whoever says to the guilty, ‘You are innocent,’ will be cursed by peoples and denounced by nations.” — Proverbs 24:24

“Those who forsake instruction praise the wicked, but those who heed it resist them.” — Proverbs 28:4

“Acquitting the guilty and condemning the innocent—the Lord detests them both.” — Proverbs 17:15

Listen, Clancy isn’t the only one hearing voices. Fox News recently reported on Royce Moser, who claimed a demon took over and instructed him to stab his 18-year-old girlfriend to death after an argument.

In 2018, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and injured dozens more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Following his arrest, Cruz told authorities that “demons” gave him instructions on how to commit one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

And in August 2025, Robert Westman, a 23-year-old transgender school shooter, killed two children and injured 17 others as they prayed in a church auditorium. In one profanity-laced post, Westman wrote: “Save your prayers, I am not God. I’m a demon, Illuminati, my sin. I lost them all, demons take me.”

Jesus warned us about this type of evil:

“In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” — John 16:33

When Jesus warned us about the devil’s tactics, He also promised His followers a better way of life:

“The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” — John 10:10

Clancy must face justice for what she has done, but she can find redemption if she seeks a relationship with Jesus.

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QUOTE

"At the core of liberalism is the spoiled child–miserable, as all spoiled children are, unsatisfied, demanding, ill-disciplined, despotic and useless. Liberalism is a philosophy of sniveling brats." – P.J. O’Rourke, from his 1992 book, Give War a Chance: Eyewitness Accounts of Mankind's Struggle Against Tyranny, Injustice, and Alcohol-Free Beer.

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