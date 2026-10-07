In this episode of Drawn To Truth, Fouad Masri and I discuss the implications of a recent hijacking incident involving a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, exploring themes of Islamic radicalization, the true nature of Islam, and the political implications of Sharia law.

We delve into the Sunni-Shia divide, the role of media in shaping perceptions of Islam, and the incompatibility posed by Sharia law in relation to the U.S. Constitution and Western values.

The discussion also touches on women’s rights in Islam. Masri says, “The first losers are women because... domestic violence is justified if the man is not happy about something.”

The concept of Taqiyyah (lying) is explained as a tactic of war.

Masri encourages Christians to “get out of the church” and reach your community with the gospel.

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