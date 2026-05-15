When Eve trusted the serpent instead of God, she became the first to “deconstruct her faith.” I drew this for Fortis Institute last year.

RECONSTRUCTING FAITH

The first in a series.

“I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.” — 3 John 4

While this verse is a glorious reality for some, many parents tell me they have no greater grief: their adult children have walked away from the truth. I have looked into the teary eyes and heard the quivering voices of broken-hearted parents mourning an estranged child. They all ask the same thing: What can I do to win my child’s heart back—to myself and to the Lord?

It is often said that while children are growing up, they don’t realize they are watching their parents grow up, too.

Look, I’m no expert. I was not a perfect parent. When my wife and I had our first child, I didn’t know what I was doing—though I certainly thought I did. I made plenty of mistakes and frequently had to ask my children for forgiveness. Thankfully, God was gracious. He heard our prayers, and today, our three children continue to follow Jesus into adulthood.

Series Preface

The issue of estranged children carries eternal consequences. It is a complex landscape that cannot be covered in a single essay. Over this multi-part series, we will address deconstruction, prodigals, spiritual deception, doctrine, apologetics, and the unwavering hope parents have in Jesus.

The Problem

Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, notes a staggering statistic: “70–88% of youth born in evangelical homes leave the faith after one year in a secular college.”

Why are young people walking away from the church and their parents? What are they walking toward? Before we answer that, consider what Dr. George Barna reported last year:

“In America today… we’ve only got 4% of adults who have a biblical worldview—which you need in order to become an imitator of Christ. Why? Because we do what we believe. If you want to live like Christ, you’ve got to think like Christ.”

Only 4%? While 64% of Americans identify as Christian, only a tiny fraction think through a biblical lens. I have spoken with people who can explain the Gospel but aren’t convinced Jesus is the only way to Heaven—despite His clear words: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).

Shallow Roots

What caused this? Ham suggests that many churches have focused so heavily on entertaining young people that they’ve neglected doctrine, theology, and apologetics.

Too many Christians today have a faith that is ten miles wide and one inch deep. This isn’t about pointing fingers at youth groups; it’s a wake-up call for pastors and parents to prepare the next generation to defend their faith.

Nancy Fitzgerald, founder of Anchoraway, told me, “The most hated word on college campuses is ‘truth.’” Even Christian universities have shied away from teaching Biblical creation. Instead of equipping the saints for battle, they are handing them weapons with no ammunition. So don’t be surprised when they are captured by the enemy and defect.

What Can Parents Do?

Romans 10:17 tells us that “faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” But in a strained relationship, you must build the bridge before you can cross it.

Here are a few immediate “Dos and Don’ts” to consider:

Don’t argue about politics.

Do imitate God’s unconditional love.

Don’t preach at your child.

Do pray for them unceasingly.

Don’t debate religion.

Do ask honest questions.

Nancy Fitzgerald suggests starting a dialogue rather than a lecture by asking questions like: “If you could ask Jesus one question, what would it be?” or “What is the biggest thing keeping you from believing in Him right now?”

Questions can spark a journey of discovery that leads back to the Jesus of the Bible.

Next Week | Part 2 — Understanding the heart of your child

“If we want to understand why our children aren’t producing fruit, we have to look below the surface. Jesus tells us in Matthew 13 that the problem isn’t the seed—it’s the soil. For the parent of an estranged child, the goal isn’t just to keep throwing more seed; it’s to understand what has hardened the ground of their heart.”

The “Reform” Threat

What do you do when the courts rule against your party? If you’re House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), you threaten the system.

“We are going to have to explore massive judicial reform, state by state and at the federal level,” Jeffries said. “And everything should be on the table as far as I’m concerned.” If he succeeds, he might be the one falling.

Talk about a threat to democracy.

After the Supreme Court struck down a section of the Voting Rights Act regarding redistricting by race, Jeffries didn’t just disagree—he claimed the decision threw the “American South back into the Jim Crow era.”

A Biblical Foundation: It is worth remembering that our three branches of government—judicial, legislative, and executive—find their blueprint in Isaiah 33:22: “For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; it is he who will save us.” When one branch is attacked simply for performing its role as “judge,” the entire structure envisioned by our Founders—and inspired by Scripture—is put at risk.

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