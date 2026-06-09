Non-Gestating Parent’s Day?

For thousands of years, every generation knew the definition of “father” and “mother.”

Two thousand years ago, Jesus clarified this family dynamic in Matthew 19:4–5: “Haven’t you read that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’?”

Fast-forward to today’s progressive architects of a post-modern, secular culture who decided “father” and “mother” needed a corporate, biological downgrade. In their rebellious quest to build a genderless utopia, New York Democrats and the cultural left have determined that the word “Dad” is just too exclusive. Instead, they prefer “Non-Gestating Parent”—a title that oozes all the warmth and affection of a government tax audit. It’s hard to imagine a kid handing a greeting card to their pop on a Sunday morning and saying, “Happy Non-Gestating Parent’s Day to the biological entity who contributed 50% of my chromosomal makeup!” The devil must be getting a kick out of this mockery, but our Creator is not amused.

Go ahead and replace the card racks with whatever absurd, hyperspecific terminology a progressive focus group cooked up this week. You can try to rewrite the dictionary, but you can’t rewrite God’s design. The left should remember this stark warning from Romans 2:5: “…you are storing up terrible punishment for yourself. For a day of anger is coming, when God’s righteous judgment will be revealed.”

The Great Debate

It takes a unique level of political agility to stand at a podium and look across at your toughest opponent, only to realize you’re looking into a mirror. State Representative James Talarico has masterfully turned policy-flipping into a competitive sport, evolutionarily adapting his heretical convictions to whatever direction the progressive wind happens to blow this hour. Watching him attempt to defend his past records while simultaneously championing his brand-new, poll-tested reinventions is a masterclass in political theater.

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