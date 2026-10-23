Charles Schulz’s Peanuts character Linus truly believed that the Great Pumpkin would rise out of his pumpkin patch and fly through the air, delivering toys to all the children.

Likewise, Democratic Socialists believe they can deliver “free” healthcare to everyone. Despite the fact that socialism has failed every single time it’s been tried, they are convinced their sincerity will bend economic reality and make it work this time.

As Linus famously put it: “He’ll come here because I have the most sincere pumpkin patch and he respects sincerity.”

But despite all that sincerity, the Great Pumpkin never shows.

There is no Great Pumpkin, no Santa Claus, and no such thing as free social programs.



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Polls show voters are frustrated with stubbornly high gas prices—yet some are considering returning to the very party responsible for the policies that drove costs up in the first place.

Let’s not forget what those years delivered: open borders that allowed millions to enter illegally, the erosion of fairness in women’s sports, the “defund the police” movement, sanctuary cities, a surge in crime, runaway inflation, and the radical mandates of the Green New Deal.

In 2024, the electorate spoke clearly against these failed policies. Now is the time to stay the course toward economic freedom and common-sense governance, not try to shock a failed socialist agenda back to life.

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A FOUNDER’S WARNING

In Deuteronomy 28, God warned Israel that turning away from Him would bring a series of consequences, including drought, locusts, and plagues. Verses 43 and 44 include a particularly striking passage:

“The alien who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower. He shall lend to you, but you shall not lend to him; he shall be the head, and you shall be the tail.”

We are seeing more individuals from outside the nation running for political office in an effort to take on leadership roles.

America needs to wake up and repent before a our offended Creator, then return to our founding principles.

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