The Iranian people are the real losers of the war. It was only December 2025 when brave citizens flooded the streets to protest severe water shortages and total economic collapse, only to be met by a ruthless IRGC crackdown that claimed an estimated 42,000 lives. At that time, Trump told the desperate protesters that help was on its way.

Then, on February 28, 2026, the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury, decimating Iran’s nuclear facilities, air force, and navy. Now, it looks like hostilities are ending and the Strait of Hormuz is officially open for business. The politicians are celebrating, but nothing has actually changed for the millions of citizens still held hostage by the Iranian mullahs. The deal secures the oil, but it leaves the people in chains.

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Saving America: The Sowing of the Tares

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD.” (Psalm 33:12)

What is America’s greatest threat?

On November 7, 1837, at 3:00 A.M., a newspaper editor named Elijah Lovejoy was murdered by an angry mob in Alton, Illinois. His offense? Lovejoy used his platform to write courageously about the evils of slavery, calling for its immediate abolition.

Local residents had already destroyed Lovejoy’s first two printing presses. When a third press was delivered, an enraged mob decided to silence the editor permanently. They stormed the building, threw his press into the river, and shot Lovejoy five times.

The Lincoln Prophecy

Three months later, a 28-year-old lawyer named Abraham Lincoln stood before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. His speech, delivered on January 27, 1838, was titled The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions.

Deeply shaken by Lovejoy’s lawless murder, Lincoln issued a staggering warning to the young republic:

“All the armies of Europe, Asia, and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Bonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.”

He then posed the ultimate question:

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Lincoln knew that the real danger to the American experiment wasn’t a foreign invader; it was internal rot. He warned:

“Whenever the vicious portion of population shall be permitted to… burn churches, ravage and rob provision stores, throw printing presses into rivers, shoot editors, and hang and burn obnoxious persons at pleasure and with impunity; depend on it, this Government cannot last.”

Twenty-three years later, Lincoln’s warning became a horrific reality. Just one month after he was inaugurated as president, the Union plunged into a catastrophic Civil War that ultimately claimed the lives of 620,000 Americans.

The Spiritual Blueprint

While Lincoln accurately diagnosed the civic symptoms, Jesus Christ provided the ultimate spiritual blueprint for this internal subversion. The Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds (Matthew 13:24-30) perfectly explains the bitter divisions fracturing America today.

In the parable, Jesus describes a man who sowed good seed in his field, “but while everyone was sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and went away.” When his disciples asked for the meaning, Jesus explained that the field is the world, and He is the one who sows the good seed—the sons and daughters of the kingdom of God. But the enemy is the devil, who sneaks in under the cover of darkness to sow weeds—those who belong to the evil one. When the servants asked if they should pull up the weeds, the master replied, “No, let them grow together until the harvest.”

While Everyone Slept

The most critical phrase in that entire parable is this: while everyone slept. As America became unprecedentedly prosperous, we grew spiritually drowsy. We meticulously trained future generations to achieve technological and material wealth, but we completely failed to anchor them in the principles of religion and morality—the very pillars George Washington called our “indispensable supports.”

Our Founders were right. As Americans have become more secular, we have become more corrupt, and a corrupt people inevitably require more policing.

The Internal Crisis

Today, the tares are bearing fruit, and the internal crisis is manifesting across our land. Millions of individuals have crossed our borders illegally with no intention of assimilating into Western culture, respecting our laws, or learning our language. Instead of a cohesive melting pot, America has been fractured into a “salad bowl” of incompatible cultures. Some actively desire to transform America into a progressive, socialist society, while others openly wish to replace our Constitution with Sharia Law.

We are witnessing the architectural dismantling of a superpower, occurring from the inside out, while the watchmen on the wall remain asleep.

The Spiritual Solution

Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, once observed: “I lament that we waste so much time and money in punishing crimes and take so little pains to prevent them.” His solution was simple and timeless: “the universal education of our youth in the principles of Christianity by means of the Bible.”

In the darkest midnight of the Civil War, when the national suicide Lincoln predicted seemed total, President Lincoln did not look to a political compromise. Instead, he called the entire nation to observe a national day of Humiliation, Fasting, and Prayer on March 30, 1863.

If we are to save America today, the strategy has not changed. The Church must shake off its slumber, repent, fast, and plead for God’s mercy and grace. Political campaigns cannot root out the tares. Only God can save a nation—but He only blesses the nation whose God is the Lord.

Next Week — Part 4: Saving America: Unmasking the Fifth Column. We will expose the explicit, decades-old ideological blueprint used to quietly capture our schools, media, and cultural institutions from within.

Thank you for reading and supporting my work — Gary Varvel

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“Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.” (John 3:18)

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