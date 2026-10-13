What Did They Find?

On Monday, Democrats pitched a fit over Homeland Security Investigators sweeping through Rep. Ilhan Omar’s residence. They laughed when President Trump’s home was raided, but for some reason, it’s not quite as funny when the shoe is on the other foot.

Investigators didn’t volunteer what they were looking for, but long-standing questions regarding the congresswoman’s immigration paperwork and marital history certainly offer a few possibilities.

And when billions of dollars vanish in Minnesota’s endless parade of fraud scandals, nobody should be surprised when federal investigators eventually come knocking. After all, the only thing harder to track down than missing state relief funds is a sudden, eye-popping financial disclosure—even if it later gets blamed on an accountant.

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“One of the traditional methods of imposing statism or socialism upon a people has been by way of medicine.”

— Ronald Reagan, 1961.

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