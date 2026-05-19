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We all should be spreading the gospel especially to your own family.

Understanding the Heart of Your Child

Proverbs 20:5 tells us, “The purposes of a person’s heart are deep waters, but one who has insight draws them out.”

For parents of an estranged or prodigal child, navigating those “deep waters” can feel overwhelming. The first step toward insight is recognizing a painful truth: not every prodigal leaves for the same reason. In Luke 15, the prodigal son left out of sheer rebellion, eager to pursue a wild lifestyle. But that is not the universal blueprint. Many modern prodigal stories are tangled up in a complex web of:

The trauma of divorce or family breakdown

Abuse or deep-seated emotional wounds

Hypocrisy witnessed within the church

Intellectual doubts that go unaddressed

Unanswered prayers and profound disappointment with God

Compounding this pain is the weight of Scripture itself. Ephesians 6:2–3 commands everyone to “Honor your father and mother”—which is the first commandment with a promise—“so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.” When a child rejects that command, parents are often left carrying a crushing burden of guilt, endlessly cycling through agonizing questions:

“Where did we fail?” “If only we had homeschooled…” “If only we had been stricter…” “If only we had been less strict…”

Hear me, parents: In an imperfect world, there are no guarantees of a perfect parenting outcome. Consider the biblical record. The ultimate Parent—God Himself—saw His first two children rebel in a perfect garden. Their firstborn son became history’s first murderer. Later, King David—a man after God’s own heart—faced a son, Absalom, who actively tried to murder him to steal his throne.

The Four Soils

While these examples are troubling, Jesus provides a masterclass in understanding the “deep waters” of the human heart in the Parable of the Sower (Matthew 13:1–23).

Jesus explains that the seed is the message of the kingdom, sown into four distinct types of soil. These soils represent four different heart conditions:

The Path: Hearts hardened by painful experiences or intellectual pride. The enemy easily snatches the truth away from their thoughts.

The Rocky Ground: Hearts that respond to an emotional “high” but lack deep theological roots. When testing comes, their faith withers.

The Thorny Ground: Hearts easily choked out by the “worries of this life” and the relentless pursuit of career, wealth, or social status.

The Good Soil: Hearts that hear, understand, and trust the gospel. Regenerated by God, their lives ultimately produce abundant fruit.

This is the front line of spiritual warfare—the enemy loves to sow weeds right where we have painstakingly planted the seeds of truth.

Because of this, a prodigal’s heart requires careful tending. Instead of stepping into the role of “preacher” or “judge,” a parent must become a gardener focused on the condition of the soil. You cannot force the seed to grow, but through consistent prayer, you can help clear the rocks and pull the weeds. Water that soil with unconditional love, and fertilize it with forgiveness.

Sometimes, that gardening requires the ultimate act of humility: asking your child to forgive you for past hurts, whether real or perceived.

Parenting, much like farming, is a divine-human cooperative. Just as a plant relies on the sun, we rely entirely on God to shine the Light of life into our children’s hearts. As John 1:4 reminds us, Jesus is “the light of all mankind.”

Bitter Grapes and Tough Love

Parents, if you are hurting, know that God intimately understands your grief.

In Isaiah 5, God uses His own agricultural illustration, comparing the nation of Israel to a prized vineyard. He dug it up, cleared it of stones, and planted it with the choicest vines. Yet, despite His perfect cultivation, it yielded only wild, bitter grapes.

God asks a heartbreaking question in verse 4: “What more could have been done for my vineyard than I have done for it?”

That is the exact cry of every hurting parent. What more could I have done? So, how do we respond? In the case of Isaiah’s vineyard, God utilized tough love—He broke down the protective wall and let the elements take over. But that isn’t the prescription for every situation.

Look at the father in the parable of the prodigal son. He didn’t chase after his boy. He let him go, choosing instead to wait, watch, and pray. Only when the son came to the end of himself—humbled, broken, and destitute in a pigpen—did he head home. And when he did, he was met with a running embrace and radical forgiveness, not a lecture of “I told you so.”

Navigating this requires immense spiritual wisdom, which is why discerning your child’s specific heart condition is vital. Maintain the relationship, but do not enable the sin.

For some, maintaining the relationship means praying what could be considered an imprecatory prayer for your prodigal. King David prayed this way frequently. In this context, it means asking God to do whatever it takes to bring your son or daughter to the end of themselves.

A close friend of mine shared that before he came to faith, a pastor prayed over him with terrifying honesty: “God, make this man miserable until he gives his life to Christ.” The very next week, my friend’s life completely unraveled. Recognizing the hand of God answering that prayer, he finally surrendered to Jesus, became a believer, and eventually went into ministry. He is a retired pastor today.

So parents, though you may be broken-hearted today, do not abandon hope. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18).

God entrusted these children to you, but He loves them even more than you do. Cry out to Him daily. He is still in the business of restoring the soil.

COMING FRIDAY: The Deception and the War Within

The world has a strategy to capture your child’s heart. As parents, we must understand the tactics of the enemy if we want to fight for them effectively. This Friday, we are pulling back the curtain on a modern digital battlefield where toxic social media algorithms and online discipleship are quietly reshaping our kids’ worldviews. Keep watching, keep praying, and prepare for the war within.

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