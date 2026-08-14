Death Eaters: When Applause Greets Infanticide

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a new law that essentially legalizes infanticide, while a crowd of women behind her desk applauded. I imagine the Grim Reaper was clapping right along with them.

The law legalized elective abortion up to birth on healthy mothers carrying healthy infants capable of feeling pain.

In 1996, U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan—a Democrat, mind you—famously condemned a late-term abortion procedure, stating:

“I think this is just too close to infanticide. A child has been born and it has exited the uterus. What on Earth is this procedure?”

Whether a baby is inside the womb or outside, the fundamental reality remains unchanged: abortion ends the life of an innocent human being.

Jesus warned us:

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy.” — John 10:10

Abortion steals God’s sacred gift from parents, kills unborn babies, and destroys the foundation of families.

The standard leftist refrain is: “The government shouldn’t tell women what to do with their bodies.”

However, that argument ignores biological science. The baby in the womb is not a part of the mother’s body. It is a distinct human being with its own unique DNA, growing within her.

At its core, the reason so many continue to champion abortion is spiritual blindness:

“The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.” — 2 Corinthians 4:4

While ultrasound technology has successfully opened eyes and persuaded many young mothers to choose life, many abortion proponents have hardened their hearts. No matter what scientific evidence or truth you present to them, they remain fiercely committed to child sacrifice.

Did the COVID vaccines negatively affect pregnant women? A controversial CDC study initially reported a 12.6% miscarriage rate among 827 completed pregnancies following COVID vaccination. Maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp challenged that calculation, noting that 700 of the 827 women had been vaccinated in the third trimester—after the normal window for miscarriage. He argued that removing those women from the calculation produced an apparent miscarriage rate of 82% (104 of 127).

While the 82% figure itself is disputed because many women vaccinated earlier in pregnancy were still pregnant when the study ended, the controversy raises an important question: Were COVID vaccines pushed on the public before we had enough data to fully understand the risks, particularly for pregnant women?

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Science Wants to Defeat Death. Jesus Already Did

For over a decade, scientists have been pursuing something that once seemed like science fiction: reversing some of the effects of aging and dramatically extending human life. Molecular biologist David Sinclair believes researchers may be getting closer to understanding how aging works—and perhaps how to reverse some of it.

The breakthrough involves the work of Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, who discovered that certain proteins can essentially reset older cells to a younger state. Scientists have since been studying whether this process can be carefully controlled to restore some of the functions cells lose as they age.

Think of it like resetting an old computer. The hardware is still there, but some of the instructions that tell it how to operate have become disorganized. Researchers are exploring whether those instructions can be reset so older cells function more like younger cells.

This past June, Life Biosciences announced that the first human patient had been given ER-100, an experimental gene therapy designed to treat certain forms of age-related damage to the optic nerve, including glaucoma. It is the first treatment developed from Life Biosciences’ cellular-rejuvenation technology to enter a human clinical trial. The Phase 1 trial is primarily designed to determine whether the treatment is safe. It is far too early to know whether it will work.

Sinclair is not alone in believing science may one day conquer death.

Atheist historian Yuval Noah Harari makes the goal even more explicit. In Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Chapter 14, “The Discovery of Ignorance,” he writes, “The leading project of the Scientific Revolution is to give humankind eternal life.” Harari goes on to describe the quest for immortality as the “Gilgamesh Project”—the attempt to overcome death through science and technology.

In August 2022, Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, said, “I think that there’s a good probability that my generation is—hopefully with the advances in science—either going to be the first generation to live forever, or the last generation that’s going to die. So, we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape.”

A Kushner aide later said the comment was intended to be tongue-in-cheek. Nevertheless, Kushner’s comment reflects a dream that is no longer confined to science fiction: that advances in science and technology might eventually allow human beings to dramatically extend their lives—or even defeat death.

But even if science succeeds in extending human life, it cannot solve humanity’s greatest problem.

Sin.

Science cannot forgive your sins.

And God is deadly serious about sin. Jesus considers lust to be adultery and hatred to be murder. Scripture also warns that we will one day stand before God in judgment.

“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” — Hebrews 9:27

The good news is that God has already provided what science never can: eternal life through Jesus Christ.

Jesus can forgive our sins because He paid the penalty for them on the cross. He died the death we deserved so that those who place their faith in Him can receive the life they could never earn.

And the eternal life Jesus offers isn’t merely an endless existence in our aging, broken bodies.

It includes a resurrection body.

Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:52-53 that when Christ returns, the dead will be raised and our mortal bodies will be transformed into immortal bodies. No more corruption. No more sickness. No more weakness. And no more death.

And this resurrected body will be glorified.

Daniel 12:2-3 says the righteous “will shine like the brightness of the firmament” and “like the stars forever and ever.” Jesus said in Matthew 13:43, “Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father.”

Think about that.

Scientists are spending enormous amounts of money and effort trying to extend human life. They may make remarkable discoveries. They may even find ways to slow or reverse some aspects of aging. And I imagine the wealthy will be the only ones who can afford the cure.

But the best science can offer is a longer life in a fallen world.

Jesus offers something infinitely better: the free gift of eternal life in a glorified, resurrected body, in the presence of God forever.

Have you received this gift by faith? (Romans 10:9)

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August 16th

EVENT DETAILS Topic: The Faith of the Founding Fathers

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Chesterfield Community Church of God

Address: 123 Linden Ln., Chesterfield, IN 46017

If you’re in the area, I’d love to see you there!

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