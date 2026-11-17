While down on Earth we’re still locked in an endless, petty loop of political screaming matches, crime waves, and doom-scrolling, a piece of 1970s tin foil and vacuum tubes has officially traveled a full light-day away. It now takes 24 hours for Earth to send a message to Voyager 1 and another full day for its response to reach us.

Honestly, can you blame the little guy? After floating 16 billion miles out into the cosmic silence, Voyager 1 is finally far enough away to no longer pick up cable news—proving that the most intelligent thing humanity ever built was something smart enough to leave us. It also begs the question: why can’t we, in 2026, build a dishwasher that lasts ten years, when a nuclear-powered probe from the Carter administration is still phoning home from the edge of the universe?

COMING TOMORROW: The Eleventh Man

Last year I wrote a series on the Ten Men Who Rule The World From The Grave. With the recent stories about growth of Islam in Europe and America plus the eight Muslims who were just elected to Congress, it’s time to include an eleventh man to my list: Muhammad.

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Pre-Launch ANNOUNCEMENT

My New 40-Day Devotional Book

Behind the Pen: Why I Wrote Thinking The Right Way

For decades, my job as an editorial cartoonist has been to observe culture, distill complex ideas into a single image, and point out what’s really going on beneath the surface. But over the years, I’ve realized something profound: the most important battles don’t happen on the news page or in the culture wars. They happen in the quiet theater of our own minds.

Every single day, we face a relentless battle for our thoughts. What we allow to shape our minds ultimately shapes our lives.

That realization is what led me to write my new 40-day devotional, Thinking The Right Way: A cartoonist’s 40-Day Guide To Thinking Biblically.

Inside these pages, we don’t just talk about abstract theology; we look at the practical mechanics of how to stand firm when culture pulls you in another direction. We tackle real, everyday hurdles, including:

6 practical tips to help you handle criticism without losing your peace.

4 different storms of life and how anchor yourself in the middle of them.

The hidden danger of unrealistic expectations .

A surprising lesson that defined Mickey Mantle’s destiny, and much more.

Pre-sales open soon. If you want to start building a mind guided by God’s truth rather than the noise of the world, I invite you to join me on this 40-day journey.

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

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