Fox News’ Martha McCallum interviewed Michigan Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed covering several key topics. What stood out most was his refusal to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

On January 13, 2026, under Executive Order 14362, terrorist designations were imposed against the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood for providing material support to Hamas. This aligns the U.S. with countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Russia, which have previously designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group based on its history of armed activity.

El-Sayed insisted that he condemns anyone who commits acts of terror. That’s good. But the broader question remains: what is the Muslim Brotherhood, and what do they stand for?

The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Islamist organization whose stated objective is to establish a foothold in North America and advance its global goal of promoting Islamic governance. In 1991, Mohamed Akram authored The Muslim Brotherhood’s Plan for America—An Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America. Uncovered by the FBI during the 2004 Holy Land Foundation trial, the internal memo outlines its strategy:

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ in every sense of the word. The Ikhwan [Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of Grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

This “Grand Jihad” is a plan to undermine Western principles and replace constitutional rule with Sharia law. Is that what Americans want?

In August, Washington Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kerr highlighted comments El-Sayed made to The New York Times in 2009 as a 24-year-old medical student:

“Ultimately, the question is, when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don’t want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Sharia-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation.”

If an elected official views governing and living through an absolute “obligation” to be Sharia-compliant, voters must understand what Sharia law actually entails—and how fundamentally it violates the U.S. Constitution and individual liberty:

Freedom of Speech & Religion vs. Apostasy/Blasphemy Laws: The First Amendment guarantees free speech and religious liberty. Fundamentalist Sharia mandates criminal penalties, including life imprisonment or death, for leaving Islam (apostasy) or criticizing religious figures and texts (blasphemy).

Equal Rights under the Law vs. Male Guardianship ( Wilayah ): The Constitution guarantees equal protection under the law regardless of sex. Sharia principles require women to obtain approval from a male relative (father, husband, or brother) to travel, work, marry, or make legal decisions.

Due Process vs. Severe Corporal Punishments ( Hudud ): The Eighth Amendment protects citizens against cruel and unusual punishment. Sharia mandates physical punishments, including public whipping for alcohol consumption, hand amputation for theft, and stoning or flogging for adultery.

Property & Civil Rights vs. Mandated Codes: Sharia includes enforced dress codes (mandatory head-to-toe covering for women), forced business closures during daily prayer times (Salah), censorship of non-religious art and music, and bans on standard financial transactions involving interest (Riba).

In 2022, speaking at an Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), El-Sayed equated state-level efforts to ban Sharia law to historic atrocities like the Trail of Tears, the Tulsa race massacre, and the Oklahoma City bombing.

El-Sayed claims he will uphold the U.S. Constitution. But he has stated a personal “obligation” to do everything in a “Sharia-compliant” way. Sharia law and the U.S. Constitution are legally and philosophically incompatible.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s long-range strategy relies on political infiltration, mass immigration, and demographic shifts to advance Islamic governance in the West.

Michiganders cannot afford the tragic mistake of electing El-Sayed to Congress and furthering the Brotherhood’s strategic goals.

For Christian voters, the underlying religious distinction is equally clear. Islam does not worship the God of the Bible. In 610 A.D., Muhammad claimed to receive a revelation from an angel in a cave. Yet Paul warned in Galatians 1:8–9:

“But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed.”

Scripture warns us directly against false teachings. We must stand firm for the truth, our Constitution, and our liberties.

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The FBI arrested 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud and charged with plotting an ISIS attack at the Mall of America. Mohamud was born in the U.S. and is an American citizen. His parents are from Somalia. Officials said, Mohamud intended to kill non-Muslims. Thank God for the vigilance of the FBI.

Why would a young man born in America turn to such hatred? Because terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda point to passages in the Quran—such as those found in Surah 9—to command followers to wage war against non-Muslims. Radical extremists interpret these late-revealed passages literally and universally, arguing that they override earlier verses like Surah 5:82, which speaks of Christians as friends to Muslims.

This is another example of the spiritual battle for our heart and mind. And the love of God is the only weapon powerful enough to transform a person caught in a radical ideology. While Islamic theology presents Allah through the lens of divine command and warfare, Christian theology reveals a God whose very nature is love.

Mohamud was deceived by the lie that violence and murder would be his ticket to paradise (Surah 9:111). And political solutions and law enforcement have no power to change his heart and mind.

Let us pray that through a prison ministry, he encounters the true Gospel message: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).

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