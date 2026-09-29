BACK TO THE FUTURE

If Democrats retake Congress, Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna will use their majority to launch a third Trump impeachment and weaponize lawfare against his business empire. Is this really what voters want for the next two years?

Voters often have short memories, so let’s take a quick walk down memory lane at the Democratic Party’s greatest hits:

Constant Distractions: Two partisan impeachments.

Open Borders: Millions of illegal border crossings—a clear play to manufacture future Democratic voters.

Economic Misery: Record-breaking inflation and skyrocketing gas prices.

Soft-on-Crime Policies: Permissive justice reform that let crime surge. And their insane defund the police policy.

Radical Gender Ideology: Pushing policies that put biological boys in girls’ locker rooms and sports.

We’ve seen this film before and it doesn’t end well. Now, add to that misery the Democratic socialists’ big government tax agenda along with all of the Muslim politicians who want to replace the Constitution with Sharia Law and you have the formula for the destruction of America.

By contrast, Trump’s America First agenda is delivering results:

Securing the Border: Closed the border without waiting for Congress and deported millions of illegal aliens.

Draining the Swamp: Used DOGE to slash billions from agencies like USAID, which critics long viewed as a slush fund for far-left candidates abroad.

Law and Order: Backed police and brought crime rates tumbling down.

Economic Stability: Made the 2017 tax cuts permanent.

Foreign Policy Breakthroughs: Neutralized foreign dictators, cracked down on cartel drug runners in the Gulf, and secured strategic military access to Greenland.

While taking on Iran to stop their nuclear program created short-term spikes at the pump, the alternative is far worse. If voters hand power back to the Democrats, America’s enemies will be the only ones celebrating.

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PARODY NEWS OUTLETS

The Trump administration is getting sued for kicking out the "fake news" networks—you know, the masterminds behind the Steele dossier, the Russian collusion narrative, and the whole "Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation" greatest-hits collection. If the legacy media actually wins this case, Trump should really lean into the joke and hand out White House press passes to The Babylon Bee. At least their fake news is supposed to be funny.

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