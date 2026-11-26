Happy Thanksgiving

When U.S. Presidents from George Washington and Adams to Madison and on up to Lincoln gave thanks to God on Thanksgiving, which God were they addressing?

The obvious answer is Jesus Christ.

If you doubt it, just look at what they wrote. Often, their poetic prose didn’t use Jesus’ name, but it used His title.

The final paragraph of the Declaration of Independence appeals “to the Supreme Judge of the world.” Revelation 1:5 calls Jesus Christ “the ruler of the kings of the earth,” and 1 Peter 4:5 says that when Jesus returns, He will judge the living and the dead.

America’s First Thanksgiving Proclamation, issued by Congress in 1777, names Jesus directly. It calls for forgiveness of “manifold sins” with a “humble and earnest Supplication that it may please GOD through the Merits of JESUS CHRIST.”

More often, though, the Founders used titles for God.

The ratification clause of the 1777 Articles of Confederation gives thanks that it has pleased the “Great Governor of the World” to incline the hearts of the state legislatures. Scripture teaches that Jesus Christ is the One who will rule—and govern—the world.

In George Washington’s 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation, he references God eight times, including as “the great Lord and Ruler of Nations.” See a pattern yet?

Our Founders gave us the freedom to worship any god or no god. Most of them were Christian, and when they wrote of Providence, Creator, or Almighty God, they were using titles familiar to the Christian faith.

After the Revolutionary War, in 1783, John Adams, John Jay, and Benjamin Franklin signed the Definitive Treaty of Peace with Great Britain. It opens with a clear dedication: “In the Name of the most Holy and undivided Trinity”—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Today, Americans will sit down for Thanksgiving and, before the meal, some will give thanks to some god, force, or higher power.

As for me and my family, we will give thanks to our God and Savior, Jesus Christ, who was and is and is to come. He is the First and the Last, the Lion from the tribe of Judah, and the Judge and Ruler over all creation. The prophet Isaiah called Him Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace. John the Baptist called Him the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.

Who is Jesus to you?

LIKE AND SHARE

NEED A SPEAKER? • Contact gary@garyvarvel.com to inquire about speaking rates and availability.

Share

My New 40-Day Devotional Book On Sale Friday (tomorrow)

My illustrated devotional, Thinking The Right Way: A cartoonist’s 40-Day Guide To Thinking Biblically is on Sale Friday!

The only place to buy your copy will be at: garyvarvel.com/store.

HUMOR ME

HUMOR ME: Fix my cartoon with a snarky remark. Email your entries to gary@garyvarvel.com. Winners announced in Friday’s newsletter for paid subscribers.

Support my work by visiting my online store at garyvarvel.com/store