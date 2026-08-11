BIOLOGY 101

Over the weekend, two former NBA players declared for the WNBA draft in 2027. Finally, someone is calling out the woke progressives running the league for their nonsense.

After all, Fever coach Stephanie White said, “Exclusion is not the answer.”

Well, then, the answer must be inclusion! So Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White are throwing their wigs into the ring—or, more accurately, onto the court.

In a swift and decisive move, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called for a task force of team presidents and general managers to discuss the issue of transgender athletes in women’s basketball.

A task force? Apparently, after years of playing basketball, nobody in the WNBA has figured out that men and women are biologically different.

I suggest someone bring a Biology 101 textbook to the meeting and put a bookmark on the chapter about chromosomes.

Dear task force—there are really only two options: Ban biological men and limit the Women’s National Basketball Association to women, or let men play in your league. It’s not exactly rocket science.

It’s sad when a person is walking in darkness and knows he’s in darkness. But it’s tragic when a person is walking in darkness and thinks he’s in the light.

Jesus put it this way:

“If therefore the light that is in you is darkness, how great is that darkness!”

The woke crowd at the WNBA thinks they are enlightened and compassionate. But the apostle Paul warned about people who were “professing themselves to be wise” who “became fools.”

Maybe the WNBA task force should put that verse on the agenda.

Below is my cartoon from last week drawn before the ex-NBA players’ announcement.

COMING FRIDAY: A Biblical view of the latest breakthrough in science’s quest for eternal life

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