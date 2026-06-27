Views From The Right

Views From The Right

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melliefluous's avatar
Melliefluous
14h

Indeed! My prayers are with you, brother. I will continue to pray for your work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gary Varvel
JoAnn Mooneyham's avatar
JoAnn Mooneyham
18h

Glory to God!🙌🏻

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Varvel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture