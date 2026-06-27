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Guest column–Fouad Masri: Loving Muslims Enough to Tell them the Truth
I'd like you to meet my good friend and brother in Christ, Fouad Masri, founder of Crescent Project. His mission to reach Muslims for Christ is…
Jun 27
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: Part 4B–Saving America: Engineering the Crisis
Cartoon commentary on the rise of Marxism. Paid subscribers: Humor Me winners and a cartoon from my archives.
Jun 26
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: Part 4–Saving America from Ideological subversion
A Monty Python salute, Humor Me cartoon caption contest plus a cartoon from my archives
Jun 23
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: The real loser of the war, plus Saving America, Part 3 essay
For paid subscribers: Humor Me caption winners plus a cartoon from my archives.
Jun 19
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: Saving America, Part 2B: The Biblical Blueprint
A new Humor Me cartoon caption contest
Jun 16
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: Saving America Series: Part 2a: Faith and the Founding Fathers
Where our founders got their ideas for our Representative form of government and why it has lasted for 250 years.
Jun 15
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Gary Varvel: Part 1 - Saving America
The average lifecycle of a nation is 250 years. My essay series will examine what has happened to America and how to fix it. Paid subscribers get the…
Jun 12
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: The Left Replaces Fathers
New Humor Me cartoon caption contest, a James Talarico cartoon and paid subscribers get one from my archives
Jun 9
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: Maine’s Traveling Circus
Paid Subscribers get the Humor Me winning captions and one of my old Climate Change cartoons.
Jun 5
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: Part 6-Parents and Prodigals: Love Without Losing Hope
A Schumer cartoon plus a new Humor Me cartoon caption contest. Paid subscribers get a cartoon from my archives.
Jun 2
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Gary Varvel
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May 2026
Gary Varvel: Part 5-Parents and Prodigals, Parents Must Be Disciples Too
4 Ways to Pray for Your Prodigal. Paid subscribers get a cartoon from my archives
May 29
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Gary Varvel
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Gary Varvel: The GOP's Endangered Species
Plus a cartoon of Jill Biden's new book. Paid subscribers get the Humor Me cartoon winning captions and a cartoon from my archive.
May 29
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Gary Varvel
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© 2026 Gary Varvel
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